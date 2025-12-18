Wiz Khalifa Facing Outrageous NINE-Month Sentence in Romania

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is facing months behind bars in an overseas prison.

Why?

A very small amount of alleged marijuana possession in 2024, apparently.

Just days ago, he was facing a fine. But authorities are pushing to make an example of him.

Is Wiz Khalifa going to prison in Romania?

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is in a lot of trouble overseas.

Romanian news outlets such as Mediafax first reported that Wiz faces as much as 9 months behind bars.

He is facing these charges over having allegedly possessed and smoked weed while performing at a music festival.

On Thursday, December 18, Romania’s Constanța Court of Appeal upheld the government’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism’s appeal.

A prior sentence had simply demanded that Wiz pay a fine of 3,000 lei — about $700 USD.

We haven’t seen any public commentary on this new, dreadful 9-month sentence from Wiz himself.

However, TMZ reports that “his team is currently in the process” of filing an appeal.

One doesn’t have to be a fan of Wiz to hope that his legal team is successful.

In fact, even if you actively dislike the guy (which would be understandable), it’s hard to root for unjust laws abroad just as it’s hard to root for unjust laws here.

This isn’t just about the rapper. This serves as a warning for tourists (Romania has many gorgeous tourist destinations, not the least of which being Bran Castle). It also highlights injustice that the Romanian people face, without Wiz’s resources to appeal.

How did Wiz Khalifa end up in this mess?

In July of 2024, Wiz Khalifa was performing at Costinești’s Beach Please! Festival in July 2024

After his own time on the stage, he allegedly lit up and smoked marijuana while dancing to Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s music.

Authorities briefly arrested and detained Wiz in July 2024 after what we can’t really call an “incident” with a straight face.

Romania has strict laws regarding “unlawful possession of dangerous drugs for personal use.”

The US has absurd prohibition policies, too, but apparently Romania’s are even more pernicious.

Then, in October, reports came out announcing that Wiz had been indicted.

The Romanian government claimed that the rapper had “unlawfully possessed, for his own consumption, the quantity of 18.53 grams of cannabis and a cigarette containing cannabis.”

That amounts to about a handful of paperclips worth of marijuana. (Yes, we Americans will use anything but the metric system)

Wiz had already apologized. But it looks like the wheels of injustice are looking to grind him into paste.

“Last night’s show was amazing,” Wiz tweeted in July 2024. “I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time.”

Why are they going after him like this?

It is unclear what has motivated the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism to take such a sinister interest in this non-incident. But we can speculate.

Wiz Khalifa is an American celebrity. That could make him a target for prosecutors seeking political advancement.

Sometimes, prosecutorial organizations seek to make an example out of a famous person. Infamously, this happened to Martha Stewart in the US. The theory is that these public examples will deter non-celebrity offenders.

At the same time, Wiz is an American. Under Donald Trump’s regime, the US government has betrayed longtime allies — particularly in Europe. Even members of NATO can feel Putin breathing down their necks due to a lack of leadership from Washington.

Anti-American sentiment is at high levels across the globe. And not everyone is willing to differentiate between Trump’s enablers and his victims — as most of his primary victims are Americans, after all. Could this be to blame?

We doubt that the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism is going to tell us.