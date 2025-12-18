Royal Christmas Card Released: Look at Cancer-Free Kate!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It was a year that started with Kate Middleton in hiding.

And it’s ending with the Princess rocking a huge smile for the entire world to see.

Late this week, Middleton, husband Prince William and the couple’s three kids (Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7) got together for the family’s annual Christmas card.

You can take a look at it here:

(Kensington Palace)

The accompanying caption to this upload simply reads: “Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas.”

As you can see, the adorable family is featured in a field filled with daffodils as they cozy up for the camera.

William and Louis match in dark green sweaters and blue jeans, while Charlotte, who rests her head on her father’s shoulder, also wears a green Fair Isle sweater and scarf.

The image was reportedly snapped back in April by photographer Josh Shinner.

The Christmas card, of course, marks another step in Middleton’s gradual return to public life… as she continues her recovery from cancer and chemotherapy treatment.

Kate Middleton is simply a vision. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

“You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment’s done, then it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult,” Middleton told reporters outside of Colchester Hospital in Essex this past July.

She hasn’t spoken a lot about her experience over the past year and a half or so.

And rarely has she admitted to this sort of (very understandable) struggle.

Middleton issued this message about two weeks after concerns grew over the star’s well-being over the summer.

In mid-June, Middleton suddenly canceled a planned appearance at the second day of the Royal Ascot thoroughbred races.

Back then, Kensington Palace did NOT give a reason behind this cancellation.

“One minute she was going, and the next she wasn’t. This is one of the biggest days of the year in the royal calendar; you don’t just miss Ascot on a whim, so there was a real sense of panic,” said an anonymous former courtier who retains good links with serving staff to The Daily Beast.

“The chaotic nature of the announcement was eerily reminiscent of the dark days of last year. People were bewildered and worried.”

Kate Middleton meets well wishers during a visit to the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex, southeast England on July 2, 2025. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By accounts at this point, Middleton is feeling better than she has in a long time.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their kids were last seen together at Kate’s fifth annual “Together at Christmas” carol service on Friday, December 5.

George, Charlotte and Louis attended with their parents, as they have in recent years, to support their mother’s holiday event.

They will likely step out again with the royal family on Christmas Day, keeping with their annual tradition of walking to church for the holiday mass.