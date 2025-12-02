Sabrina Carpenter Lashes Out at ‘Evil and Disgusting’ White House Video …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

While past presidents have treated deportations as an unfortunate but necessary part of their job, the Trump administration seems to revel in shipping aspiring Americans off to international detention centers.

The White House’s “edgy” social videos making light of the situation with memes and upbeat music have been criticized even by many within the MAGA movement, but the administration seems to have no interest in easing up on that brand of controversial content.

And now, they’ve upped the ante by roping one of music’s biggest stars into the fray.

‘Have you tried this one yet?’ ICE’s ‘Juno’-themed video ignites furor

In her song “Juno” Sabrina Carpenter sings the line “Have you ever tried this one?” referring to various sex positions.

(The song led to several viral moments on Sabrina’s recent tour, as she acted out increasingly challenging poses at each stop.)

Now, the Trump administration has used the song for a video mocking immigrants and protesters.

In the most shocking moment, Sabrina’s “Have you ever tried this one?” is looped over footage of detainees being handcuffed.

Not surprisingly, Sabrina clapped back earlier today, tweeting:

“This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

The Trump administration, always quick to leap at any opportunity to clash with a prominent celeb, responded with a message of their own:

“Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson, tells TMZ.

“Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

Trump administration persists in using artists’ IP without their permission

Sabrina is certainly not the first celeb to speak out after the Trump administration used her IP without permission.

“Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda,” Olivia Rodrigo tweeted amid a similar situation last month.

Even comedian Theo Von — who voted for Trump and interviewed him ahead of last year’s presidential election — spoke out after ICE used his likeness in one of their videos.

If there’s a silver lining to all of this, it’s that Sabrina and Olivia seem to have set aside their feud in order to face off with a common enemy.

Maybe Trump is more of a uniter than we thought!