Donald Trump Jr. & Bettina Anderson Engaged After 1 Year

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are engaged.

Over a year ago, the two began dating.

The former The View guest and conspiracy theorist and his new fiancee announced the news at the White House.

And yes, there’s a video.

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson on July 29, 2025. (Photo Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

At the White House, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson announced their engagement

Donald Trump’s White House Christmas Party included a lengthy and bizarre snake anecdote that made headlines.

(Unlike Trump’s more upsetting comments this week, this was one of those meandering rants that reminds you that, out of context of his actions and character, he can be very funny)

In addition to his yuletide herpetology lecture, Trump also excitedly announced

Provocateur and self-described “pro-white nationalist” Laura Loomer was of course a natural fit at Trump’s gathering.

She is the one who took to social media to share Trump’s announcement.

BREAKING NEWS:



President Trump just announced at the White House that his son @DonaldJTrumpJr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson are getting married! They just got engaged.



Congratulations to them both. pic.twitter.com/psb38nTGla — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 16, 2025

In the video, Don Jr. and Bettina pose beside Trump at a podium.

The couple have been dating for over a year.

Don Jr. publicly thanked Bettina for saying “yes” to his proposal.

He gushed that this engagement is a “big win for the end of the year.”

Bettina expressed that she had had “the most unforgettable weekend.” She raved that she felt like the “luckiest girl in the world.”

Donald Trump Jr. sits with his girlfriend Bettina Anderson on October 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

How did Don Jr. meet his new fiancee?

No one seems to know how Donald Trump Jr. and now-fiancee Bettina Anderson first met.

She is a socialite from Palm Beach, Florida. He, of course, is a member of one of the world’s most notorious families.

In December 2024, the public first spotted Don Jr. and Bettina holding hands.

The timeline remains mysterious, as we’ll explain in relation to his most recent ex.

But it’s safe to say that they’ve been together for over a year. That makes this an early engagement, but probably not rushed.

Donald Trump Jr. and his partner Bettina Anderson on July 29, 2025. (Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Don Jr. has been engaged three times, with Bettina being the third.

In 2004, he asked Vanessa to marry him. Notably, he received the $100,000 for free — on the condition that he pop the question in public, in front of paparazzi. Classy guy!

They married in 2005. In 2018, she filed to divorce him. They share five children, the eldest of whom is 18-year-old Kai.

In 2020, Don Jr. had been dating Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle for two years when he proposed.

They had not formally announced their breakup when Bettina entered the picture, so it’s unclear exactly when they called off the engagement.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson attend amfAR Palm Beach Gala on March 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for amfAR)

Will they last?

At least the world got Guilfoyle’s infamous 2020 RNC speech out of their erstwhile entanglement.

It’s unclear if we’ll get any memes about of Bettina’s time with the infamous Trump family.

Or, of course, how long this will last.

Marrying into the Trump family — especially in 2025 — is certainly a choice.

But it’s hers to make. Perhaps Bettina is prepared to live with the consequences.