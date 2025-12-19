Terry Dubrow Gay? Real Housewives of Orange County Star Responds Rumor

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Terry Dubrow gay?

It’s a question that’s been circulating around social media for quite a long time at this point.

Now, at long last, the doctor’s famous wife has decided to speak out about it.

Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow attend The Abbey’s 20th Annual Christmas In September Benefiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles hosted by Kathy Hilton and Tristan Schukraft at The Abbey on September 25, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

On the December 17 episode of her podcast, Heather Dubrow addressed the speculation as simply as she could.

“It’s just so stupid. … Why would we hide that?” The Real Housewives of Orange County asked on air. “Why would we live a lie like that? It would be the most hypocritical, and what would we be showing our kids?”

Terry and Heather got married in June 1999 and share four kids together: twins Max and Nick, 22, Kat, 19, and Ace, 15.

All of their kids (except Nick) identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Terry Dubrow attends the 32nd annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

During Wednesday’s podcast edition, Terry also weighed in on the rumor surrounding his sexuality.

“First of all, if I’m gay in this long-term relationship, please feel bad for me because I’m not living my true life,” he said. “I’m having a life of dissatisfaction.”

This is a very good point, we must say.

“First of all, if I were gay, I’d be really happy about it,” added Terry. “By the way, I would be a lot wealthier because I would have married a guy who was very, very successful right away, and we don’t spend money the way women spend money.”

Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow attend the 2024 Family Equality’s LA Impact Gala at Citizen News by Mother Wolf on September 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Family Equality)

To be clear and to be fair, the spouses have been advocates for the LGBTQ+ community and their work has often been featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In general, the couple is used to dealing with random chatter on the Internet — such a previous speculation that Terry had been unfaithful.

“When we hear something now, we mostly laugh, and then we do have real conversations about if there’s any implications or anything we have to talk about seriously handling,” Heather said last year. “But in general, don’t we usually laugh when we hear stuff?”

Yes, Terry agreed back then.

“If it’s a rumor that affects me professionally, that’s a problem because that now is coming into defamation. So you have to consider, ‘Am I going to go legal on that?’ And then if you do that, then it blows it up. And then they say if you ignore it, which is always the better thing to do, then it goes uncontested and it usually just fades away.”