Heather Dubrow’s 12-Year Old Child Comes Out as Transgender

Heather Dubrow and her husband are standing strongly alongside their daughter.

On Saturday, The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a statement on social media that confirmed her 12-year-old child has come out as transgender — and now goes by the name Ace.

Just how does Dubrow feel about the decision?

She’s proud to tell everyone.

attends The Alliance For Children’s Rights 26th Annual Dinner at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 28, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

“It’s International sons day!” wrote the Bravo personality as a caption to the photo below.

“We love you, our youngest son, Ace.

“Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans.”

Dubrow continued as follows…

“Since Ace is a 12 year old child, with a long life ahead of him – we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so.

“All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents.

“Your brother and sisters love and support you too.”

Following a number of mostly supportive comments from fans, Heather’s husband Terry added: “Thank you all for spreading the love.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 18: Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow attend the premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Dirt” at the Arclight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Along with Ace, Heather and husband Terry are also parents to twins Nick and Max, 19, and Kat, 16.

About a year ago, Heather told People Magazine that one year after Max came out as bisexual… her second daughter, Kat, came out as lesbian.

“We’ve got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans,” said the Real Housewife.

Referring to Ace at the time, Terry said the pre-teen has “always been incredibly strong-willed,” labeling Ace as a “very complex, layered person.

Dubrow admitted in February 2022 that it can be a challenge to see the reaction of people on social media to the identities and preferences of her kids.

In the end, though?

“They’re all solid kids and they have each other’s back,” she said.

“Even if they’re bickering, they protect each other. They always take care of each other.”

NEWPORT BEACH, CA – JUNE 05: Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow attend Nobu Newport Beach Sake Ceremony at Lido Marina Village at Nobu on June 5, 2018 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Nobu Newport Beach)

The children themselves also told People that they’re appreciative of the supportive they continue to receive from Mom and Dad.

“She’s asked me trillions of questions that really show she cares,” said Kat of her mom last year.

“She’s asked me about my pronouns.

“It’s really easy to talk to her. It’s not like I have to build up courage if I have something to tell her.”