Heather Dubrow Responds to Cheating Rumors: This is Such BS!

Heatherr Dubrow would like a word with the Internet.

Maybe a few words.

Ahead of The Real Housewives of Orange County kicked off Season 17, the Bravo personality has jumped on social media in an attempt to shut down rumors that her husband — Botched lead Dr. Terry Dubrow — once cheated on her.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 28: Dr. Terry Dubrow (L) and Heather Dubrow attend The Alliance For Children’s Rights 26th Annual Dinner at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 28, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

On September 29, the Instagram user “DeuxMoi” posted an unofficial report that alleged an unnamed Real Housewife “has not been filming with her colleagues for weeks” due to “her husband’s affairs” having come to light.

From there, a Bravo fan account speculated that the cast member in question was none other than Heather… after the report referred to the unnamed person as “Fancy Pants” — which is the reality star’s unofficial nickname on the series.

The speculation made its way to Dubrow, who fired back with a very short and simple statement.

“This is not true, on any level,” she wrote.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA – JUNE 05: Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow attend Nobu Newport Beach Sake Ceremony at Lido Marina Village at Nobu on June 5, 2018 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Nobu Newport Beach)

Sadly, this didn’t mark the first time the couple – who got married in 1999 — had to respond to accusation that they were suffering through marital woes.

Heather previously addressed claims that her spouse had been unfaithful during an episode of her “Heather Dubrow’s World “podcast in April 2022.

“There’s a rumor online right now that Terry was banging his assistant for years,” she explained to guest Kaitlyn Bristowe at the time.

“It’s not true. I’m not going to give it any weight or any life because it’s stupid.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MAY 05: TV personalities Terry Dubrow (L) and Heather Dubrow attend the 24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dubrow returned to the Bravo franchise in December of last after a five-year hiatus.

She told Us Weekly at the time that she did so on a mission.

“We wanted to be able to show our version of a normal family and what’s going on here so we could start conversations in other people’s homes,” Heather told the tabloid in March during an episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast.

“I have to say, with all the BS and everything that goes on and how difficult emotionally it is to do a show like this, those scenes [are special].”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 16: TV personality Heather Dubrow attends the premiere party for Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County” 10 year celebration at Boulevard3 on June 16, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

As for what the immediate future holds on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

The new season will feature Tamra Judge’s return to the series after three seasons away, having last appeared on the show’s 14th season in 2020.

Moreover, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong is joining the cast as a Friend, making history as the first Housewife to actually switch cities.

Bravo has not yet announced a premiere date for Season 17.