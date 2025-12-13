Tate McRae Pregnant: The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Tate McRae pregnant?

The young adult singer has made waves over the past several years, especially on streaming.

She’s gorgeous, she’s talented, and she’s popular. But is she pregnant?

Here’s who’s what people are saying, why, and the truth.

Tate McRae attends Variety’s 9th Annual Hitmakers Brunch at Nya Studios on December 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Who is Tate McRae?

In 2016, singer Tate McRae first garnered attention on So You Think You Can Dance.

That was a big deal — especially considering that she was only about 13 at the time.

Her 2020 and 2021 EPs, All The Things I Never Said and Too Young To Be Sad (respectively) made a more substantial splash, with the latter being a hit on music streaming.

Tate continues to be a hot topic on Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms.

In fact, social media is where you’ll find the most chatter about Tate McRae being pregnant.

The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Who is she dating?

Back in January 2024, people first spotted signs of Tate McRae dating The Kid LAROI.

The two were partying together. People in public spotted them on a date. Tate even shared a cute selfie in which she appeared to be wearing his shirt.

Things became increasingly public until April of that year, when The Kid LAROI referred to her as his “girlfriend.”

Their dating life escalated over the summer, including a couple’s vacation in August. This was something that they repeated in January 2025. They would go on to collaborate professionally.

During all of this, pregnancy rumors about Tate McRae emerged on social media. Some were more serious than others. Even so, by summer 2025, the couple had split.

Tate McRae attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Who’s talking about Tate McRae being pregnant?

If you simply search “Tate McRae pregnant” on most social media, you’re going to get memes — punctuated by the occasional horny post.

The memes are when people joke about other pop stars having been “pregnant” with Tate during some performance or another. (People use this meme about absolutely anyone, and neither timelines nor biology are deterrents).

As for the horny posts, well, there are a bunch of people publicly wishing that Tate would “get them pregnant.” Tate is a cisgender woman, but biology needn’t apply here, either.

Beyond that, however, you have TikTok.

And TikTok is where you see Tate McRae’s name alongside baby bump after baby bump.

What is this trend all about?

Why are people linking Tate McRae with being pregnant? It isn’t because the singer herself is pregnant.

(To be clear, she is not)

Instead, it’s because they’re playing her music while showing off their own pregnant bodies.

Yes, many Tate fans are old enough to become parents, and some are engaging in a trend where they play her music while posing, dancing, or flexing with their baby bumps visible.

Unlike some TikTok trends, this one doesn’t seem to have one set song. Any Tate song will do, it seems.

So, is Tate McRae pregnant?

There is no evidence at this time of Tae McRae being pregnant.

In fact, all of her most recent photos seem to indicate someone who could not be very far into a pregnancy if she were pregnant at all.

Instead, people who are actually pregnant simply seem to be enjoying her music. As they should!

The internet has plenty of RPF fanfiction about Tate and pregnancy. And, as we mentioned, there are horny social media users who express their thirst in biologically improbable ways.

So if you’re hearing that Tate is pregnant, all of this is likely why. It isn’t that anyone’s conspiring to trick you — it’s just that the internet’s one huge game of telephone.