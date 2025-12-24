Pat Finn Cause of Death: ‘Friends,’ ‘Seinfeld’ Star Was 60

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of television today.

Pat Finn — the actor who appeared in several of TV’s most beloved sitcoms — has passed away.

He was just 60 years old.

Pat Finn attends “Diamond in the Rough” premiere at NeueHouse Los Angeles on June 29, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Creator+)

News of Finn’s passing comes courtesy of a statement issued by his family.

“It is with profound sadness and grief that the Finn family announces the passing of beloved comedic actor, Pat Finn,” reads the statement, first published by The New York Post.

“In 2022, Pat battled bladder cancer, went into remission, but the cancer returned and metastasized. He was a warrior in every sense of the word.”

Finn was a full-time cast member on The George Wendt Show, and he had a recurring role on Murphy Brown as Phil Jr. from 1995 to 1997.

Actor Pat Finn arrives at Nickelodeon’s 2012 TeenNick HALO Awards at Hollywood Palladium on November 17, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images For Nickelodeon)

He also appeared on The Drew Carey Show and That ’70s Show.

Finn played Joe Mayo on the classic “Reverse Peephole” episode of Seinfeld in 1998 and Courteney Cox’s boyfriend, Dr. Roger, in two episodes of Friends.

He also accumulated numerous film credits, including roles in Dude, Where’s My Car?, Funky Monkey, Cloud 9, I Love You, Beth Cooper, and It’s Complicated.

Countless friends and colleagues have paid tribute to Finn on social media in the wake of his tragic passing.

“I don’t like to be the guy who post pics with celebrities that pass. But this guy wasn’t just a celebrity to me. He was a friend,” comedian Jeff Dye wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding:

“One of the best dudes I knew with a PERFECT sense of humor. I love you Pat Finn and I’ll see again in the after, we can sing together and shake our heads about all the meannes in the used to be.”

Finn is survived by his wife Donna, and their children Cassidy, Caitlin, and Ryan, as well as his parents and five siblings.

Our thoughts go out to Pat Finn’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.