Megan Thee Stallion Pregnant? The Rumor & The Truth

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the music industry’s most beloved musicians.

In addition to being talented and full of engaging interests, she also happens to be incredibly hot.

Recently, she has shown off her domestic side to fans.

Now, reports are circulating amidst mounting fan speculation. Is she pregnant?

Singer Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Is Megan Thee Stallion pregnant?

It’s no wonder why fans have been whispering that Megan Thee Stallion might be pregnant.

In November 2025, she showed off her Thanksgiving spread, gushing about how she’d cooked for her boyfriend’s family to show them how much she loves him.

(The boyfriend in question being Klay Thompson, an athlete who plays for a sports team called the Dallas Mavericks)

A woman in her 30s being financially stable, in a loving relationship, and increasingly flaunting her domestic skills could just be someone who’s very happy with where she is in life.

However, people on social media have observed that we could also be seeing hints that she’s ready to start a family — if she hasn’t already.

There is more to the suspicion that Megan might be pregnant than her masterful culinary skills.

She and Klay seem like an incredible match.

Both are attractive and wealthy enough that they could, for better or for worse, be targets for someone who simply wants unlimited financial security.

But with both Megan and Klay worth tens of millions, neither really has to worry about that. They’re both rich-rich.

Fans are declaring that love is in the air — and wedding bells in the future. This isn’t just in Megan’s comments, but all across social media.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Giambattista Valli)

This isn’t just fan speculation, either

Additionally, there are reports claiming that Megan Thee Stallion is pregnant.

As recently as December 14, one Facebook report alleged that she and Klay are expecting their first child together.

If true, it appears to be very recent news — as there is no sign of a baby bump, hidden or otherwise, in her most recent appearances.

Megan has not confirmed the report. She also has not, as far as we can tell, publicly refuted it.

It is possible that she has not seen it. It wasn’t on TMZ or People or other more reputable sites. Or even on one of the usual, less reputable ones.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

In recent years, Megan has had to debunk pregnancy rumors.

This issue dates back to 2023.

Which shows that these claims circulated well before her entanglement with Klay.

Megan clapped back at pregnancy theorists, telling them that it was “not pregnant girl summer.”

This time around, she hasn’t shut down the rumors like that. Not yet, anyway. Is she building up to debunk the claim … or to make a very special announcement?

In the words of Beyoncé Get off Megan thee stallion ovaries. She ain’t pregnant till she say it. 💁🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zgXzSQHTVd — Thickbitchwalkn (@theebwoyaaron) January 26, 2023

Unfortunately, we have to burst your bubble …

Despite social media hype and unconfirmed reports, there is not currently any evidence that Megan Thee Stallion is pregnant.

We get it: she’s super hot and widely beloved except by weirdo jerks. Of course fans are invested in her future.

Obviously, some fans want to impregnate her. Some fans want her to (somehow) impregnate them. (Yes, in conducing our research, we found a lot of that aspiration)

Both types of fans will need to keep dreaming.

One day, maybe Megan will choose to have kids. We suspect that she’ll let fans know, if they show that they can be normal about the big news.