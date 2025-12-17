Rob Reiner, Wife’s Official Cause of Death Revealed Days After Murders

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update on the heinous murder of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.

As you very likely know by now, the famous director and his long-time spouse were found dead in their Brentwood, California home this past Sunday afternoon.

The couple’s son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with double murder in the first degree appeared on Wednesday in court for the first time… looking disheveled and confused.

Thanks to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, meanwhile, we can now officially report that the Reiners died via multiple sharp force injuries.

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner speak during the ‘Shock and Awe’ press conference during the 13th Zurich Film Festival on September 30, 2017 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Previously, the this same office said Rob and Michele were stabbed to death in their Los Angeles residence during the early morning hours of Sunday, December 14.

Nick Reiner was then arrested near the University of Southern California several hours after his parents’ bodies were found, authorities have confirmed.

Nick — who is being represented by lawyer Alan Jackson and who is said to have “personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife” in the killings — has not yet entered a plea.

According to various outlets, he got into a heated exchange with his father at a party just one day before the crime was committed.

Rob Reiner speaks onstage at the 66th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on January 25, 2014. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DGA)

In the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, Rob and Michele’s loved ones — which includes children Jake Reiner, 34, and Romy Reiner, 27 — said a few hours ago:

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day.

“The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life.

“We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

Rob Reiner (center) and wife Michele Singer (L) and son Nick Reiner (R) attend Teen Vogue’s Back-to-School Saturday kick-off event at The Grove on August 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

Rob Reiner was a director, producer and actor known for helming many iconic projects, including his directorial debut, This Is Spinal Tap (1984), along with Stand by Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Misery (1990) and A Few Good Men (1992).

In 2015, Rob and his son collaborated on the film Being Charlie, which the latter co-wrote and stated was inspired by his own real-life experiences with drug addiction.

May Rob and Michele Reiner rest in peace.