Nick Reiner Clashed With Bill Hader, Pestered Guests With Odd Questions at Conan …

Just hours before he allegedly stabbed Rob and Michele Reiner to death, son Nick Reiner attended a Christmas party hosted by Conan O’Brien.

It appears that Nick was not invited to the party, but tagged along with his parents, who were Hollywood royalty and well-loved by many of their famous neighbors.

The decision to include Nick in the festivities proved to be a disaster, as the 32-year-old showed up badly underdressed and proceeded to pester the other guests.

Rob Reiner (center) and wife Michele Singer (L) and son Nick Reiner (R) attend Teen Vogue’s Back-to-School Saturday kick-off event at The Grove on August 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nick “wandered around the party and interrupted conversations, demanding to know who attendees were and if they were ‘famous.'”

Many wondered if the 6’3″, shabbily dressed young man had “wandered in off the street.”

The host “quietly urged compassion” as guests became increasingly perturbed by Nick and his confrontational behavior.

Reiner apologetically explained that he and his wife were afraid to leave Nick alone in their guesthouse, where he had been living.

Honoree Rob Reiner poses with family at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The situation reportedly came to a head when Nick rudely interrupted a conversation between Bill Hader and another guest.

When Hader politely informed Nick that the conversation was private, “Nick glared at him for what felt like an uncomfortable amount of time,” according to THR.

Shortly thereafter, Nick and Rob reportedly engaged in an argument so loud that the rest of the party went silent.

Rob and Michele apologized to O’Brien and left the party. It’s not clear if Nick accompanied, but it seems unlikely that he would have still been welcome at O’Brien’s house after everything that had unfolded.

Director Rob Reiner (R) and family arrives at the premiere of “Rumor Has It” at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater on December 15, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

At around 3:30 the following afternoon, the Reiners’ daughter, Romy, found them slain inside their Brentwood home.

The time of death remains unclear, and it’s possible that the couple was killed shortly after returning from O’Brien’s party.

Nick Reiner has now been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances and is being held without bail.

Nick was supposed to appear in court for his arraignment on Tuesday, but his attorney, Alan Jackson, revealed that he had not been medically cleared for transport from jail to the courthouse.

The specifics of his medical ailments are unclear at this time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

Our thoughts go out to Rob and Michele’s many loved ones as they continue to try and process this unthinkable tragedy.