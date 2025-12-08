Alessandro Antonicelli Cause of Death: Fitness Influencer Passes Away at 26

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of social media today.

Alessandro Antonicelli — the fitness influencer who acquired hundreds of thousands of followers over the course of his brief career — has passed away.

He was just 26 years old.

Fitness influencer Alessandro Antonicelli has passed away at the age of 26. (YouTube)

Antonicelli’s loved ones announce his death on Instagram

News of Alessandro’s death comes courtesy of a statement his family posted on his social media pages.

“Today the world is a bit emptier: Ale flew away, free from pain, finding the peace he deserved,” the post reads.

“We know how much you’ve loved and supported him, but now we ask you to protect this painful time his family, girlfriend and friends are going through.”

While Alessandro started out as a fitness influencer, in recent years, his page focused more on his battle with cancer and his activism on behalf of medical research.

In August of 2023, Antonicelli revealed that he had been diagnosed with chondroblastic osteosarcoma, a malignant bone tumor.

The shocking discovery was made when he was a doctor with the hope of determining the cause of his chronic fatigue.

“I am sure that the sports mentality and that of studying that I have gained over the years will be of great help to face this battle,” he wrote at the time (via People).

“I don’t know what’s waiting for me, but I know I’m strong.”

Tragically, Alessandro’s life was cut short by his illness, but he made the most of his final months, inspiring thousands by sharing his courageous story.

Across social media today, family, friends, and a legion of adoring fans paid tribute.

Fitness influencer Alessandro Antonicelli has passed away at the age of 26. (YouTube)

“Just finished watching all of Alessandro Antonicelli’s (pettor_ale) stories. F–k, it’s mind-blowing how life can pick on some people so relentlessly, I’m in tears because it’s not fair, not at all,” one follower wrote on X.

One media outlet noted that Alessandro’s followers made his dying wish come true by donating thousands to cancer research.

“The last wish of ‘PettorAle’ Antonicelli: 100 thousand euros in a few hours for the Cancer Institute,” the Milan Republic tweeted.

Alessandro was not as well-known in the US as in his native Italy, but in the days since his death on December 6, his message has spread like never before.

Nothing can ease the pain of Alessandro’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time, but hopefully, they can take some solace in knowing how much good he accomplished during his short time on earth.