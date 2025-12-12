Sherrone Moore Charged With Felony Home Invasion, Ex-Michigan Coach Allegedly Told …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, we reported on the arrest of Sherrone Moore.

Now, we have new information about the events that led up to the downfall of the Michigan University football coach.

Moore appeared in court on Friday, where he was charged with felony home invasion.

Acting head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines watches the teams warm up before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 18, 2023 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Prosecutors claim the 39-year-old — who is married with two children — broke into the home of his mistress, Paige Shiver, who is also an employee of the Michigan football program.

She claims that Moore told her he intended to commit suicide in front of her and said, “My blood is on your hands” after forcibly entering her home (per The New York Post).

In addition to felony home invasion, Moore has been charged with a pair of misdemeanors — stalking and breaking and entering, according to officials.

According to prosecutor Kati Rezmierski, Moore and Shiver were in an “intimate relationship” for a number of years before she ended the relationship on Monday.

Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Wrigley Field on November 15, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“You ruined my life,” Moore allegedly said to Shiver, as he grabbed knives from her kitchen and threatened to harm himself.

According to a 911 dispatch recording obtained by TMZ, the alleged victim called police on Wednesday, claiming that Moore attacked her after stalking her for several months.

Prosecutors say Moore fled the scene as Shiver called police. He faces five years in prison if convicted on the home invasion charge.

A longtime employee of the Michigan football program, Moore ascended to the head coaching position following Jim Harbaugh’s exit in 2024.

Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

He was fired after news of his relationship with Shiver came to light.

According to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel, Moore was a well-liked figure who began exhibiting erratic behavior toward the conclusion of Michigan’s most recent football season, which wrapped up on November 29.

“There had been a lot of uneasiness on the Michigan staff, sources had told me Sherrone Moore had been acting strange, berating assistant coaches, not acting in a normal way,” Thamel said, adding:

“It is rare that you get a statement like the one Michigan had, being as explicit as they are, saying it was an inappropriate relationship with a staff member that led to Sherrone Moore’s firing.”

Moore has yet to publicly comment on the allegations against him.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.