Jessica Simpson Posts Rare Pic of All 3 Kids as She Celebrates First Christmas After …

Back in January, Jessica Simpson announced her split from Eric Johnson.

So this holiday season has the potential to be a tough one for the couple’s three kids — after all, it’s the first that they won’t be spending with both parents under one roof.

But while Jessica and her kids might have had a difficult 2025, they’re not letting anything put a damper on their holiday celebrations!

Simpson family shares holiday joy with fans

Yes, Jessica shared a rare photo of all three of her children on Thursday.

And she captioned the post with news that the holiday season is in full swing in the Simpson household.

“Christmas time is here! What the month of December brings to my kiddos has always been about the genuine feelings of love, excitement, hope, happiness, grace and pure JOY!” Jess wrote in her caption.

“Wishin’ you and yours all the many blessings this month has to offer y’all’s hearts,” she added.

Yes, we think it’s safe to say that spirits out merry and bright among Jess and her brood. And with good reason!

Sure, the year brought about an irreparable rift in her marriage, but insiders say that was a long time coming (and the end of a marriage isn’t always a bad thing, necessarily).

Aside from that unfortunate business, the year was a pretty good one for Jessica.

Jessica’s eventful 2025 comes to a close

Just last month, Simpson celebrated eight years of sobriety.

She marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post that offered words of encouragement to fans who might be struggling with addiction.

And that wasn’t Simpson’s only major accomplishment in the past 12 months.

Jessica made her long-awaited return to music this year, and there have been rumors that that’s just the first stage in her comeback plan.

Sources Jess is planning to return to acting and launch a new reality show, as well.

We don’t know how much (if any) of that is true, but in any event, she’s probably not thinking about it until next year.

This is a time for Jess and her family — and she’s certainly earned a break after the year that she’s had.