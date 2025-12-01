Sister Wives: Kody’s Daughters Like David Woolley More Than Their Dad!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kody Brown does not have a great relationship with his kids.

This isn’t exactly a secret.

The Sister Wives star himself has admitted as much.

On the latest episode of this TLC reality series, however, daughters Ysabel and Maddie didn’t just emphasize the loss of connection they feel to their father… they focused on the strong bond they have with another older male.

(TLC)

“When my mom and David first started dating, it all happened, like, very fast, and I wasn’t used to another man in my mom’s life. So, I was really worried about what kind of role he would take up,” Ysabel said on air, referring to Christine and David Woolley’s whirlwind romance before they exchanged vows in October 2023.

“I was worried mostly that he would take up the role of dad in our family, which, we have a dad.”

Ysabel added that she feared Wooley “might take up too much space,” but then said that David “doesn’t do that” and he “never oversteps,” expounding as follows:

“He’s very respectful. He’s very respectful of my dad. He’s very respectful of my mom and her kids and that she is a mom to us and that he is her husband and not our dad.”

David Woolley has made Christine Brown one very happy lady. (TLC)

Christine Brown walked away from Kody in late 2021 and Ysabel says she’s had very little contact her her father ever since.

This isn’t unusual, unfortunately.

We recently learned that Maddie hasn’t spoken to Kody in YEARS.

“I am open to reconciliation and forgiveness and just closure,” Maddie said on this episode. “But if he ever wanted to be let back into our lives, there would need to be a pattern of consistency.”

We somehow doubt Kody is capable of this.

Kody Brown has gone from four wives to one. (TLC)

“My dad and I do not talk very often, no,” Ysabel went on to tell viewers. “My dad and I aren’t, like, close, close, close, close, close, close. But I mean, he’s still my dad and I love him.”

This is far more of a forgiving stance than Leon Brown has of Kody.

She blasted her dad last week for being a total liar and hypocrite.

“Let me be so f***ing clear: I have not heard from that man since my brother killed himself,” Leon wrote via their Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 25, referring to Garrison Brown’s death.

“Kody blatantly blew me off at Garrison’s funeral. He is a joke of a father. That’s all.”