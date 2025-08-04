Kelly Osbourne Pours Heart Out in Emotional New Tribute to Late Dad

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kelly Osbourne has released a new statement in the wake of her famous father’s death last month.

Be warned, however:

You will likely need a box of Kleenex nearby as you read through it…

Kelly Osbourne greets fans as she arrives to view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne as his funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

In an Instagram Stories post shared August 4, Kelly reflected on Ozzy Osbourne passing away as follows:

I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough.. but from the bottom of my heart, thank you.

The love, support, and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.

Ozzy Osbourne, one of the most famous and successful musicians of his area, died at age 76 on July 22.

Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Kelly continued on Monday:

“Grief is a strange thing-it sneaks up on you in waves—I will not be ok for a while-but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I’m holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind.”

The 40-year old concluded her post, which included Ozzy’s song “See You on the Other Side,” thanking fans for “being there.”

The Osbournes announced their patriarch’s passing, two weeks after he performed at the Black Sabbath farewell concert in Birmingham’s Villa Park in England.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the statement read at the time. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Ozzy Osbourne and his daughter Kelly Osbourne arrive for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Ozzy was laid to rest just a few days ago.

Not long before that, Kelly relayed her first message in the wake of this tragedy.

“I feel unhappy I am so sad,” the reality star wrote via Instagram. “I lost the best friend I ever had.”

Ozzy Osbourne was honored in Birmingham on July 30 with a funeral procession leading up to the Black Sabbath bridge and bench… which had become a public memorial for the singer.

His wife Sharon and his children Louis, Aimee, Kelly and Jack all attended the emotional event.

