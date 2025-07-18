Kate Beckinsale Mourns Late Mother in Emotional Tribute

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Beckinsale is mourning her late mother.

Earlier this summer, the actress acknowledged that she was going through a difficult, even miserable time.

Months earlier, she had asked fans to keep her mom in their thoughts.

Now, she is opening up to the world about the passing of her mom, Judy Loe.

Actress Kate Beckinsale arrives for Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood celebration, at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, California, on December 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Beckinsale is grieving her dearly departed mother

On Thursday, July 17, Kate Beckinsale took to her Instagram page to share a heartbreaking tribute to her late mom.

She also had to break the tragic news. Judy Loe passed away on Tuesday, July 15. She was 78.

In July of last year, Loe received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

“I don’t want to post this,” Beckinsale began her caption alongside photos of her mom. “I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother‘s death certificate and it will soon become public record.”

“She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering,” the actress revealed.

“I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos,” Beckinsale admitted.

“Because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet.”

Kate Beckinsale speaks onstage during the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on February 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CDGA)

“I deeply apologize to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press,” Kate Beckinsale expressed, “but I cannot go through her phone. I am paralyzed.”

She wrote: “Jude was the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend. The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly.”

Beckinsale affirmed:

“She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much, believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear.”

Late on July 17, 2025, Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram to share the tragic news of her mother’s passing, along with a moving tribute to her dearly departed mom. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Mama, I love you so much,” Beckinsale mourned.

“This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five,” she admitted, “and I am here.”

The grieving actress concluded:

“Oh my Mama.. I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. I am so sorry.”

Kate Beckinsale attends Chopard ART Evening at the Martinez on May 23, 2023. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard)

We will keep Beckinsale and the rest of her family in our thoughts

In February of 2025, Kate Beckinsale asked fans to pray for her mother.

At the time, she did not share why her mother needed the spiritual support.

Now, the actress herself is in need of emotional support as she processes this tremendous loss.

Our heart goes out to her, her family, and to her late mother’s friends.