Jen Shah Freed From Prison After Serving Nearly 3 Years

Jen Shah is a free woman once again!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has been released from the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas after serving nearly three years on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Shah had been locked up since February 17, 2023, serving 2 years, 9 months, and 23 days of a six-and-a-half-year sentence.

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Jen Shah has been released from prison. (Bravo/YouTube)

According to a Bureau of Prisons statement obtained by People magazine, Shah was released either to home confinement or to a residential halfway house.

“We can confirm that Jennifer Shah transferred on December 10, 2025, from the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan to community confinement overseen by the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) Phoenix Residential Reentry Management (RRM) Office,” a BOP spokesperson wrote.

“Community confinement means the inmate is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center (RRC, or halfway house). For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not disclose an individual’s specific location while in community confinement.”

Shah was convicted of orchestrating a telemarketing scam that targeted the elderly.

Jen Shah during one of her many appearances on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.’ (Bravo/YouTube)

She served her time alongside other high-profile inmates, including Elizabeth Holmes and Ghislaine Maxwell.

When the BOP revealed that Shah would be released in time for the holidays, a spokesperson for the troubled reality star issued a statement of gratitude.

“Everyone’s very grateful for the [Federal Bureau of Prisons’] decision, especially because it means Jen will be able to reunite with her family for the holidays,” manager Chris Giovanni told People.

He went on to state that Shah’s mental state “really positive” and “hopeful.”

Jen Shah speaks bluntly to the RHOSLC confessional camera. This was before she confessed in court. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“She’s done a lot of reflecting and real growth during her time away, and is genuinely not the same woman as she was before. Her focus is on her family and building a healthier, more grounded life,” Giovanni continued.

Shah is not entirely out of the woods yet. In addition to her home confinement or halfway house stint, she has been ordered to pay $6.5 million in restitution.

The Bravo-lebrity reportedly began the long process of paying back her victims while she was still behind bars.

But while the road ahead might be a tough one, we’re sure Jen Shah is grateful to have the worst of this ordeal behind her.

And we’re sure her family will enjoy the happiest holiday season they’ve experienced in quite some time.