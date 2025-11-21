Jen Shah Release Date Revealed, Moved Up in Stunning Decision

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jen Shah is about to return to public life.

And, we’d have to imagine, to the world of reality television in the very near future.

In news broken by People Magazine, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has approved a December 10 release date for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member.

The decision marks the latest reduction to the six-and-a-half year sentence Shah has been serving since February 2023 for her role in a long-running nationwide telemarketing scheme.

(Bravo)

“Everyone’s very grateful for the BOP’s decision, especially because it means Jen will be able to reunite with her family for the holidays,” Shah’s manager, Chris Giovanni, tells People. “It’s a gift she doesn’t take for granted.”

Shah is behind bars, of course, but Giovanni continued to speak on her behalf as follows:

“Jen’s in a really positive, hopeful place mentally.

“She’s done a lot of reflecting and real growth during her time away, and is genuinely not the same woman as she was before. Her focus is on her family and building a healthier, more grounded life.

“She understands the seriousness of the mistakes she made and is excited to put this chapter behind her so that she can show everyone the woman she’s worked hard to become.”

Jen Shah is almost addicted to drama. No wonder she’s an OG star on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

It’s unclear why Shah is getting released early.

A representative for the Federal Bureau of Prisons simply told People:

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss any incarcerated individual’s conditions of confinement or specific release plans.”

In July 2022, Shah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a scheme that targeted thousands of victims, including the elderly.

She basically stole millions of dollars to them by lying about the causes to which they were allegedly donating; some of these victims will receive some restitution at least.

This purple and feathery reunion look was so good for Jen Shah. But her behavior was so, so bad. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people,” said Shah at her sentencing. “I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution.”

The Bravo personality’s time in jail was cut by one year in March 2023… and then by an additional eight months in October 2024… and again in January, when her projected release moved to November 3, 2026.

A fourth reduction came in August, moving her departure to August 30, 2026. And now we have this latest one.

Shah has been offering updates to fans through diary entries published via her website.

“I am in great spirits and well,” Shah wrote in May, for example. “The consistent love and admiration from my supporters, my loving family, and my faith keeps me going as I make it through this rehabilitative journey of coming home soon.”