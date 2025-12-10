Simone Johnson, Daughter of Dwayne Johnson, Confirms She’s Dating Tatyanna Dumas

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Simone Johnson is sharing her love story with Tatyanna Dumas.

The eldest daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the Australian pro-wrestler share more than a WWE career.

On social media, they’re showcasing their relationship.

Some of their followers had seemingly not gotten the memo before. But now they’re cheering on the couple. Take a look, and it’s easy to see why:

Wrestler Simone Garcia Johnson attends the ‘Skyscraper’ New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on July 10, 2018. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

In case you missed it, Simone Johnson and Tatyanna Dumas are dating!

On Sunday, December 7, Simone Johnson took to the Instagram account that she shares with Tatyanna Dumas.

“From day one,” the caption to their video reads, “to everything time can’t erase.”

They set the video to “Everything is Romantic” by the incomparable Charli XCX.

There, 24-year-old Simone and 26-year-old Tatyanna appear together on the beach, dining together, traveling, and locking lips.

The couple quotes the song’s lyrics with: “Fall in love, again and again.”

In early November, Simone and Tatyanna debuted their joint @BigUpsOfficial Instagram account.

Even the profile itself reads: “Two souls. One story. Exploring life like it’s a main event.”

Back in September, Simone and Tatyanna joined Simone’s famous father for the red carpet premiere of The Smashing Machine.

Even so, some of the couple’s followers admitted in comments that they hadn’t realized that they were an item.

This relationship spotlight video should hopefully get the point across to most.

Dwayne Johnson and Simone Garcia Johnson attend the world premiere of ‘Moana 2’ at Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute on November 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Simone is the eldest daughter of ‘The Rock’

In the early 1990s, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia were both students at the University of Miami.

They married on May 3, 1997.

On August 14, 2001, they welcomed their only child together, Simone.

The couple went through an amicable separation in 2007, finalizing their divorce the following year.

Dwayne Johnson has since remarried, welcoming daughters Jasmine and Tiana with Lauren Hashian.

In February 2020, WWE announced that SImone Johnson had begun training at the WWE Performance Center.

Significantly, this meant that she is the first fourth-generation WWE wrestler, ever.

Months later, she announced that she had signed a WWE contract.

In May 2022, Simone revealed that her ring name — like a stage name, but for wrestlers — would be Ava Raine. (And not, say, The Pebble)

Simone has gone on to appear on NXT, a WWE developmental brand.

Simone Alexandra Johnson attends the Surprise Screening Of “Fighting With My Family” on January 28, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

She’s not just riding her dad’s coattails

Dwayne Johnson has repeatedly and publicly gushed about Simone and how proud he is of her.

According to him, she put in a lot of work in secret before any WWE announcements went forward.

Now, she’s making a name for herself, on her own terms — and happily in love with a fellow wrestler.

(Tatyanna, by the way, was previously a basketball player)

Good for them!