Elon Musk Weirdly Negs Sydney Sweeney Over Her Boobs, Gets Roasted on His Own Platform

Elon Musk got super weird about Sydney Sweeney and her breasts.

Given how many people are unable to be “normal” about the actress, this should probably be no surprise.

Instead of just complimenting her mind-breaking red carpet looks, he posted a weird insult.

But it was clear that his mind and attention were still zeroed in on her breasts. This man is 54 years old.

Actress Sydney Sweeney attends the LA premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Housemaid” at the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, on December 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

What did Elon Musk say about Sydney Sweeney?

This week, Sydney Sweeney turned heads and made headlines with her classic Hollywood glamor look for the premiere of The Housemaid.

She has a knack for making a statement with her red carpet fashion. This time, she evoked an iconic Marilyn Monroe look.

And, yes, she had a plunging neckline and ample cleavage. Combined with her cinched waist, it went beyond a traditional hourglass shape.

Unfortunately, there are people who do not simply see Sweeney as a phenomenal actress with a dazzling smile and an ample bust. These individuals seem to see her as a pair of boobs first and a person second (if at all).

Grimly, it seems that one of these weirdos is the wealthiest human being in history.

On Tuesday, December 16, Grok-enjoyer and aspiring funny person Elon Musk posted a tweet in response to coverage of Sydney Sweeney’s red carpet look.

His strange response was made with generative AI, of course. You know how he is.

The video intended to showcase spinal discomfort accompanying large breasts. A woman says “ow” in the video, as if complaining of back pain.

“Can’t be easy,” Musk wrote in his tweet.

This appears to be a case of negging — insulting someone’s attributes rather than complimenting them. But we’ll get to that in a moment.

Sydney Sweeney attends Lionsgate’s LA Premiere of “The Housemaid” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Friends should tell you when you’re being weird. And if you don’t have friends, it falls to internet strangers

Even the people still willing to use the platform replied to Elon Musk to roast him for being so weird about Sydney Sweeney.

“Don’t you have a rocket to build or something,” quipped one, referring to Musk’s notorious Space X company.

“Why do I feel like Elon forgot that he was on his main account,” asked another. It is widely believed that Musk operates side-accounts that are known to hype him up anonymously.

“She’s 30 years younger than you. Weird,” wrote another.

And another reply reads: “Not a fan of this one Elon.”

Elon Musk at the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC on November 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

This method of commenting on a woman’s body with a criticism rather than a compliment is known as “negging.”

If you’ve ever heard someone neg a friend of yours, it generally takes the form of a dork-ass loser saying insulting things about someone hotter and more interesting than they are.

Supposedly, the logic is to make yourself seem aloof and unimpressed (and therefore interesting). It is also supposed to undercut the target’s confidence, as a manipulation tactic to sleep with them.

None of us can guarantee what Sweeney will or won’t do in the future. She’s reminded people that there’s no accounting for taste.

However, even if you’re one of those people who hates the actress, you have to agree that she deserves better than to be a target for Musk’s weirdness.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Housemaid” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Why is he like this?

Despite what some might guess, Elon Musk is only 54 years old. But that’s still more than grown enough to express interest more tastefully.

Or, better yet, to not use a massive public, personal platform to post about an actress’ body at all.

Countless people have remarked that it seems profoundly sad that Musk has chosen to be who and what he is considering his ludicrous wealth.

It isn’t just that he could be doing good things with his money instead of making the world measurably worse. He could, simply as an individual made famous by fortune, be a better and more interesting person.

But money cannot buy a good personality, a sense of right and wrong, or the ability to make people sincerely laugh. And Musk is making that everyone else’s problem.