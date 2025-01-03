Jennifer Aydin Rants About Jersey Mike’s Employee But Nobody’s On Her Side

Jennifer Aydin went on a rant about a food services employee, and it’s not going well.

From clashing with castmates to taunting RHONJ fans, Jennifer Aydin knows how to stir the pot.

That — and her unflinching loyalty to Teresa Giudice — has made her a reality star for years. It has also rubbed viewers the wrong way.

This time, it isn’t on-screen drama that has RHONJ viewers rolling their eyes. She posted a tirade about a Jersey Mike’s employee, and it’s sparking major backlash.

Why are fans so unhappy with Jennifer Aydin this time?

Spending any part of New Year’s Day at the airport is seldom fun. Apparently, it’s even worse if you’re serving food to Jennifer Aydin — or even just standing in line behind her.

On Wednesday, January 1, she took to her Instagram Story to share a video — which has since appeared on a fan TikTok account — about a Jersey Mike’s employee.

Aydin griped that she felt “so mad” after waiting in line for “what felt like forever.”

“When it came time to take our order, they took our order,” Jennifer Aydin admitted. “And then they took the lady’s order that was after me, but they fulfilled her order first somehow. Made us wait. Okay, whatever.”

Citing an allegedly older employee, she complained: “And the 80-year-old that was working there, the amount of times that she took to cut that bread was almost as much as we were waiting [in] that line, jeez. Oh my God. Everything was slow.”

Aydin then claimed: “We’re not complaining, we get it. It’s early in the morning. You’re in a bad mood. It’s New Year’s, you’re working. I’d be pissed, too.”

It wasn’t just the employee; Jennifer Aydin also clashed with another customer

In what could either be ableism or an accusation of faking disability (or both?), Jennifer Aydin said that the employee acted as though she “couldn’t hear” her. She also said that she tried to add another sandwich (for her son) to her order as the employee was preparing her existing order.

“As she’s making my sandwich, I added a tuna sandwich for Jacob, and she’s like, ‘You’re gonna have to wait [in] line again.’ And I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?'” she griped.

“And I asked the guy behind me, ‘Do you care if I just add a turkey sandwich for my son?'” Aydin narrated. “He’s like, ‘I mean, it’s kind of ridiculous.'”

During the video, Aydin refers to this other customer as a “freaking jerk.” He allegedly told her that he would sue her for recording the encounter.

In the video, the man accused her of wearing fake jewelry. Aydin apparently told someone else in line that she is a “celebrity.”

“Please, that loser,” Jennifer Aydin said dismissively. “Find me, a–hole.”

The backlash is easy to understand

Obviously, there are countless situations where a frustrated customer is in the right. If someone doesn’t get their food or if their order is wrong, for example, their misgivings are likely very fair.

However, there are countless examples of “the customer is always wrong.” Griping about an airport Jersey Mike’s employee — including complaints about her age and hearing — seems to qualify.

Anyone could end up with one of those rare food service workers who is actually hostile or otherwise unfit for the job. But if others in line with you are also clashing with you, maybe it’s time to question who is right and who is wrong in the situation.