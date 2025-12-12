Bronwyn Newport & Husband Todd Bradley Split After 9 Years

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bronwyn Newport and husband Todd Bradley have split.

Viewers have witnessed the RHOSLC couple’s issues play out on screen.

But, after nearly a decade together, something must have changed.

Did the Bravo curse doom their marriage? Or were its days already numbered?

Despite her lively shirt, Bronwyn Newport isn’t in a festive mood in this ‘RHOSLC’ screenshot. (Image Credit: Bravo)

It’s over for Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport and her husband, Todd Bradley, have broken up.

They had previously been married for nine years.

And, as Bravo fans are well aware, their marriage has not been without its blemishes.

Bronwyn and Todd met by chance before marrying in 2016.

Their marriage and issues have come up on RHOSLC — which is why their split may not come as a shock to some viewers.

On ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ Todd Bradley seemed to bristle at everyday drama. (Image Credit: Bravo)

After the news initially broke, TMZ spoke to representatives for Bronwyn.

According to the statement, she and Todd decided to break up only “after thoughtful consideration.”

The reps emphasized: “This was a mutual decision made with care and respect for one another.”

As with almost any announcement of this nature, the statement added: “They ask for privacy during this time.”

In other words, if there was a single inciting incident behind the split, they’re not saying. Not yet, anyway.

At the ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ reunion, Bronwyn Newport offered to explain about the necklace. It was awkward. (Image Credit: Bravo)

‘It’s a fatal flaw of his’

During a December 2024 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Bronwyn Newport admitted to her castmates that Todd had cheated on her.

However, she seemed to chalk it up as part of his broader personality. The same personality void that drove him to be all-consuming in matters of work and money apparently also extended to sex.

“It’s a fatal flaw of his,” Bronwyn characterized. “What’s good for him in business is that he’s never satisfied.”

She described: “He’s always pushing for the next deal, the best deal, whatever.”

As if shrugging that off, Bronwyn reasoned: “It’s hard to turn that off when you come home.”

It may sound like Bronwyn is very matter-of-fact about the issues in her marriage.

But it sounds like she prefers to put on a brave face — even about the things that hurt the most.

“The real truth is that my relationship is just as hard as everybody else’s in its own ways,” she admitted on camera.

“And,” Bronwyn continued, her marriage “has had its very low lows that were very hard for me.”

Some people advertise their pain. Others are constantly fighting a war that they don’t really talk about.

On ‘RHOSLC,’ Bronwyn Newport admitted some marital issues to her castmates. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Is this the famous ‘Bravo curse’ at work?

For many years, viewers have discussed the “Bravo curse” or the broader “reality TV curse” that seems to show reality TV marriages fall apart.

There’s a lot at play here, including confirmation bias and a non-representative sample. Simply put, people on reality TV are not leading average lives.

Whether they’re wealthy socialites on Bravo or white rural families on TLC, there’s something there to bring the cameras. That same something might put an added strain on a marriage long before cameras begin rolling.

We have seen people watch their own seasons and, confronted with the truth, see that their marriage is worse than they had imagined. At the same time, this magnifying lens has helped some marriages — like Emily Simpson’s.

We won’t know what impact being a Real Housewife played on Bronwyn Newport’s marriage until we know the cause of the breakup, officially.