Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6 Preview: No Trust, All Fear

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6 is nearly upon us and, based on the first footage we’ve seen from upcoming episodes, you may be shocked to learn the following:

It’s gonna be REALLY dramatic.

Okay, fair enough. You may not be that shocked.

(Natalie Cass/Bravo)

In a fun and interesting twist when it comes to promotional videos, the first trailer for Season 6 of this franchise opens with home video footage of the Housewives living it up on an RV trip.

We see Heather Gay and Angie Katsanevas, for example, smiling and blowing kisses to the camera … before things quickly take a turn for the worse.

“True friendship unfolds over time. Shaped by hardship, grace, shared memories and made safe with trust,” Mary Cosby says in a voiceover. “But when trust is gone, fear takes over. Blame points fingers and friend turns against friend.”

These clips have been published by Us Weekly.

Mary Cosby attends Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The Orpheum Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

The trailer eventually switches from color to black and white as the cast members get lost in the woods.

“Where are we?” one person asks, as the camera zooms in on a railroad crossing sign and the picture turns to night vision.

Out of the darkness, a another voice says, “Something does not feel right.”

Anyone else getting Blair Witch Project vibes?

Heather Gay attends Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The Orpheum Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

We then go from the camping trip to Bronwyn Newport screaming at someone on what appears to be a boat.

“You never say you’re wrong. You were wrong to say that about [my husband] Todd [Bradley],” she yells at an individual off camera. “Don’t f-cking speak about my family again, God!”

Cut to Meredith Marks and her beef with… someone.

“You are not a safe space. You’re a liar! I find that to be despicable,” this reality star says.

Meredith Marks attends the 2025 Couture Council Luncheon honoring Olivier Rousteing at David Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center on September 3, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Fashion Institute of Technology)

As you might expect, all of the women seem pretty angry in this promo.

“Don’t gaslight me! I did nothing wrong,” an emotional Heather says at one point. “And you’re going to sit there and lie.”

“I am done with you,” Whitney Rose also shouts across the room. “She didn’t stand up for you. Everyone talked about it, and I did not pile on.”

According to an official Bravo synopsis, the premiere will be titled “Hot Dogs and Hearsay” and it will feature a surprise RV trip for the women arranged by Angie, “but with Lisa [Barlow] gone for work, Bronwyn brings up some rumors she’s heard about Lisa’s business; tensions brew as Britani calls out Whitney; Heather and Bronwyn go head-to-head.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres on Bravo Tuesday, September 16, at 8/7c.