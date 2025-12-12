Scott Weiland’s Son Noah Posts Troubling Message on Anniversary of Singer’s …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s been ten years since Scott Weiland suffered a fatal overdose while touring with his band.

The rock legend — who was best known as the frontman of Stone Temple Pilots — had battled substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his career.

Musician Scott Weiland poses for a portrait at the Village at the Lift Presented by McDonald’s McCafe during the 2015 Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2015 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

And now, fans are concerned that Scott’s troubled son, Noah Weiland, might be following in his father’s footsteps.

Just one week after performing a tribute show marking ten years since Scott’s death, Noah, who is also a singer, posted a series of troubling messages.

“Thank you everybody. Til next time,” read the first post, set to Green Day’s “Last Night on Earth.”

“I made 10k the other night at that show. My cut was not that much over a thousand $. Split between me and 3 other band members, does that make any sense mathematically? Anyways, Thank you for all your support everybody. NOAH WEILAND – OUT,” Noah continued.

The posts became successively more disturbing, with the last one reading:

Scott Weiland’s son Noah recently posted some troubling messages on social media. (YouTube)

“I’d rather be dead… then [sic] live the same way my father did. Regardless of all this, it’s been a long journey. Can’t wait to see him again, and thank you for all the support along the way. Won’t ever forget this.”

The words were accompanied by blurry grey images.

For obvious reasons, fans were concerned for Noah’s well-being.

Thankfully, we now have an encouraging update on this situation.

Messages posted to Noah Weiland’s Instagram Stories. (Instagram)

According to a report from TMZ, a family friend named Tim Ryan has confirmed that Noah is safe.

Ryan says that Noah has spoken with his mother, Mary Forsberg, and assured her that all is well.

Noah has had his own struggles with addiction, and his posts from earlier in the month seemed to indicate that he was looking forward to a sober and successful future.

“Love u dad, so blessed & grateful … so the plan is: drop my mixtape ‘crashout junkie’ next week (with some music vids), get ready for tour in January (multiple states & countries) & lock in on AA again. Let me know what states / countries y’all are from & whichever gets the most likes, we’ll tour there.”

It sounds like Noah has a lot to be optimistic about.

We wish him all the best as he continues on his recovery journey.