Aubrey O’Day Addresses Allegation That She Was Raped By Diddy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, a new Netflix docuseries about Sean “Diddy” Combs has the imprisoned mogul running scared.

And it’s not hard to see why.

The series — co-produced by longtime Diddy rival 50 Cent — contains never-before-seen footage and some shocking new allegations against Combs.

Aubrey O’Day arrives at the launch of the DermKing Humanity Foundation on November 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In one scene from Sean Combs: The Reckoning, former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day reads from an affidavit in which a woman who filed a civil suit claims that she saw Combs and another man raping O’Day at a party.

According to the shocking account, O’Day was “sprawled out on a leather couch looking very inebriated.”

“She was naked from the bottom half, and she had something over her top. Puff Daddy was penetrating in her vagina, and there was another stalky light-skinned man with his penis in her mouth,” the affidavit continued.

O’Day has criticized Diddy before, claiming that he was verbally abusive to her when they worked together, and stating that she believes he was guilty of all the crimes he was charged with.

(Combs was acquitted of the most serious sex trafficking charges and is now serving 50 months in prison, rather than the life sentence he had been facing.)

Singer Aubrey O’Day of the duo Dumblonde attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

But when it comes to the claim that Diddy raped her while she was intoxicated — O’Day says she has no idea if the allegation is accurate … and she prefers to keep it that way.

In the documentary, Aubrey revealed that she “didn’t drink like that at all” during that time.

“I don’t drink at all. It’s never been an issue with me,” she explained.

So O’Day doesn’t see how she would have wound up heavily inebriated at one of Diddy’s infamous parties — but that doesn’t mean the alleged assault never happened.

“Even after I told her I didn’t have a recollection of this, I said, ‘Could she be making a mistake?’ I asked in every way I possibly could think of, [and] she was certain,” the singer explained, adding:

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Does this mean I was raped? Is that what this means? I don’t even know if I was raped, and I don’t want to know. I don’t want to find out any more what that woman has to say.”

O’Day says she was hesitant to push back against the claims, as she feared that doing so might discredit other Combs’ accusers.

“If she made it up, I would be compelled to take her the f–k down,” she explained.

“And you realize the burden that that puts on my soul for the past year, which is if I expose one victim who’s got a civil lawsuit, that gives Diddy and his legal team credit to take down everybody else as potential liars,” O’Day added.

“It goes right back on my shoulders, just like that. The weight of that man and his bulls–t … I will never get up from under it.”

Yes, like many women who crossed paths with Combs, O’Day believes she’ll be haunted by their interactions for the rest of their days.

And while he might have avoided a life sentence, hopefully Diddy’s victims can take some solace in the fact that he’ll be locked up until at least 2028.