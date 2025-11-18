Anna Johnston SLAMS Family, Takes Credit for Success of 7 Little Johnstons

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Anna Johnston is taking aim at her parents.

During a TikTok Live on Saturday, Anna — who is estranged from her mom Amber, father Trent and her siblings– blasted her alleged loved ones, telling viewers that she’s the reason the reality show is still on the air.

Why?

Because the drama surrounding said estrangement gives her family something to talk about in front of the camera.

“Y’all wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for me!” Anna said. “Y’all still talk about me when I’m not even in the scene. Y’all stay talking about me! Y’all have to make dumb scenes to draw attention!”

Later during the chat, Anna told folks that she was especially upset about a remark her father made in regard to her job.

“At least I have a job!” she responded.

“At least I am waking up and working every day, Monday through Friday! And running a business and having a social life. They don’t! A lot of them have not had jobs. A lot of them have lied.”

She had A LOT more to say, too.

Anna went on to say that her sister Elizabeth is one of the family members who just always lies about having a job as a registered nurse.

She also pointed to her dad and brother as family members who are currently unemployed — outside of filming for the program.

“I was going to college and working full-time and running the business and filming full-time!” Anna said, adding that when she was going to college, she had to travel back home every weekend in order to shoot various scenes.

To be clear, Anna also clarified and said that she paid her own down payment… despite what her parents previously implied.

Anna told followers that she had not been aware of what her family had been saying about her until she watched clips of some of recent 7 Little Johnston episodes.

“It hurts because I did not know what was said,” Anna said.

“[The scene with] the gathering of all six of them? That’s hurtful, you know? But I don’t have my opinion or my voice on the show. They edit what’s going to bring them drama, because if they really wanted my opinion, they would edit that out because then that stops the drama!”

Back in May, Anna revealed during a TikTok Live that she would never be included in the series again.

Ongoing episodes were filmed earlier this spring, however.

“I think it is sad that the last season [I’ll be part of] is ending like this because I did not want it,” she said over the weekend.

“I want y’all to see the good side and not just people bashing me and everything like that. Bashing me for dumb stuff that they’re apparently getting onto me about, you know? So that’s hard.”