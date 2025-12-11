Sherrone Moore: Michigan Football Coach Remains Behind Bars; Woman Claims He Stalked, …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Michigan University head football coach Sherrone Moore is behind bars today.

Moore was fired by the school earlier this week amid reports of an “inappropriate” relationship with a fellow employee.

Now, he’s being held in the Washtenaw County Jail as police investigate claims that he stalked and attacked a woman, who may or may not be the employee in question.

Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines looks on prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field on November 15, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

911 recording sheds new light on Sherrone Moore scandal

According to a 911 dispatch recording obtained by TMZ, the alleged victim called police on Wednesday, claiming that Moore attacked her after stalking her for several months.

It seems that Moore is being kept in police custody even though he has not been formally charged yet.

A police source tells TMZ that Moore is slated to go before a judge on Friday.

Again, it’s not clear if the incident that led to the arrest is the same as the one that led to Moore being fired.

Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines looks on prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field on November 15, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A gradual unraveling

A longtime employee of the Michigan football program, Moore ascended to the head coaching position following Jim Harbaugh’s exit in 2024.

According to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel, Moore was a well-liked figure who began exhibiting erratic behavior toward the conclusion of Michigan’s football season, which wrapped up on November 29.

“There had been a lot of uneasiness on the Michigan staff, sources had told me Sherrone Moore had been acting strange, berating assistant coaches, not acting in a normal way,” Thamel said today, adding:

“It is rare that you get a statement like the one Michigan had, being as explicit as they are, saying it was an inappropriate relationship with a staff member that led to Sherrone Moore’s firing.”

Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The New York Post reports that a number of prominent donors had “cooled” on supporting Michigan’s football program as allegations against Moore came to light.

Details surrounding Moore’s firing and subsequent arrest remain scarce, but much more will be revealed when the 39-year-old appears in court tomorrow.

Thus far, no one connected with Moore personally — including his wife, Kelly, with whom he has three daughters — has commented on the situation publicly.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.