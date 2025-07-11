Amy Schumer Reveals Slimmed-Down Figure From Monjauro Following Ozempic Horror Story

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Amy Schumer has always been honest about the ups and downs of her weight loss journey.

And after opening up about some recent health setbacks, she’s now sharing a major win.

Amy shared a swimsuit photo of herself on Thursday, and fans were stunned by her slimmer physique.

Amy Schumer flaunts weight loss on Instagram

The comic — who’s generated quite a bit of controversy in recent months (more on that later) — instantly received flame emoji comments from celebrity friends like Amy Sedaris, Isla Fisher, and Kathy Hilton.

“Haters will say it’s photoshopped,” one follower commented.

“Looking fantastic dear,” another chimed in.

Amy limited comments on the posts, which was probably a smart move.

She’s been a somewhat divisive figure throughout her career, and she’s more controversial than ever these days due to allegations that she supports Israel’s war against Gaza.

Amy Schumer attends Variety’s 2024 Power of Women: New York event on May 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

(Schumer has clarified that she was speaking out against anti-semitism and doesn’t “support anything Netanyahu is doing,” but once folks on the internet make up their minds about something, it’s tough to dissuade them.)

Sadly, Amy is no stranger to online criticism after enduring years of brutal body-shaming.

Amy hated Ozempic, found success with Monjauro

In March, Amy revealed in an Instagram video that she had started Monjauro, noting that it’s only covered by insurance if the patient has diabetes or “extreme obesity.”

“Which most of the internet thinks I have,” Amy joked. “But I’m having a really good experience with it, and I wanted to keep it real with you about that.”

The revelation came after she revealed that she got violently ill while taking Ozempic.

Amy Schumer attends the 2023 Good+Foundation â€œA Very Good+ Night of Comedyâ€ Benefit at Carnegie Hall on October 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Good+Foundation)

“I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy,” Schumer, explained on The Howard Stern Show.

“So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago and I was, like, veteran. I was, like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they’re all good. God bless them,” she continued.

Amy noted that she “lost 30 pounds so quick” and “looked great,” but she couldn’t “lift [her] head off the pillow.”

Thankfully, it looks like Amy’s Monjauro experience has gone much more smoothly.

Now she looks great and she can lift her head off the pillow!