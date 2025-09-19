Chrissy Teigen Admits to Ozempic Use, Says It Helped Her Out of ‘Deep …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Chrissy Teigen is an Ozempic girlie.

At least, she was. She appears to no longer be taking the semaglutide.

The model and cookbook author was not necessarily on people’s radar for this divisive medication. A few body-shaming internet bullies, however, were ahead of the curve.

Teigen’s explaining why she took Ozempic, and even sharing how the weight loss helped her mental health during a time of trauma.

Chrissy Teigen is admitting to having taken Ozempic shots

On the Thursday, September 18 episode of Chrissy Teigen’s Self-Conscious podcast, she opened up about using controversial semaglutide Ozempic.

She shared that she took what is normally a diabetes medication “for a year or so” after experiencing a stillbirth.

In September 2020, almost exactly 5 years ago, she and husband John Legend suffered this tragic loss.

According to Teigen, she “noticed no results for three, four months” but was then “finally able to” lose her pregnancy weight.

She shared how the weight loss helped her crawl out of “this deep depression of seeing this pregnant belly with no baby in it.”

Teigen also joked about having “Ozempic blindness.”

Not one of the documented cases of people losing their eyesight while taking semaglutide shots, but of simply having a skewed self-image.

Her definition of ‘Ozempic blindness’ is fortunately not in the form of permanent optic damage

“You end up losing such an incredible amount of weight you don’t realize you’ve lost too much,” Chrissy Teigen described of her Ozempic experience.

That, of course, can be dangerous. Just because your body feels full doesn’t mean that it gets enough nutrients.

Not getting enough nutrients is how these drugs cause you to lose weight.

Teigen admitted that taking the shots felt “frustrating” and “almost torturous.”

“Not being hungry at all, for me, I f–king hate that,” Teigen then expressed. “I love being hungry.”

The cookbook author and social media influencer added:

“I love eating food. I love desiring food.”

Teigen shared that it took a while to find the “right dosage” and for her to “even get feelings of hunger.” That does not sound particularly healthy.

‘It’s not bad to be hungry’

“I would take the shot. It would be three days of forcing myself to eat food. [Then] it would wear off a bit. Day four, day five, more food. Day six, the shot again,” Chrissy Teigen detailed.

“I felt bad about it because it’s not bad to be hungry,” she correctly affirmed.

But she had been on “such a bad path in the way [she] thought about good food” and the shots helped her unlearn some “insane” diet “rules.”

Notably, Teigen did not opt to share when she stopped using Ozempic.

She also did not share why.