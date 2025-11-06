Amanda Bynes Updates Fans on Ozempic Weight Loss, Surprising Setback

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amanda Bynes is an Ozempic girlie.

The former child actress has previously shared her plans to use the semaglutide medication for weight loss.

She also revealed her heartbreaking reason for wanting to change her figure.

Now, she’s updating fans on how much she’s lost in just a few months — and how much more she intends to lose.

In a Story update that circulated across social media, Amanda Bynes shared her weight loss story and her new goal. (Image Credit: YouTube)

In June of this year, Amanda Bynes announced to her fans and followers that she was starting Ozempic.

Though the semaglutide injections are a diabetes medication, in recent years, there has been a trendy new use: luxury weight loss.

This has caused both controversy and documented shortages of the medication for those who need it.

Amanda explained her decision at the time. Over the years (and perhaps due to medications), she has struggled with unwanted weight gain.

She heartbreakingly summarized her goal to “look better in paparazzi pictures.”

“I’m so excited,” Amanda gushed back in June.

“I’m 173 now,” she revealed.

The former actress is believed to be around 5-foot-8.

But the ranges for a “healthy” weight are so broad for different builds and bodies and activity levels that it is impossible to speculate what a desirable goal should be.

“So I hope to get down to 130,” she revealed, “which would be awesome.”

Former child actress Amanda Bynes made a rare public appearance at an art gallery. (Image Credit: YouTube)

These days, Amanda Bynes lives a relatively private life.

Though paparazzi do snap shots of her out and about in Los Angeles, she mostly manages to avoid them — in part by just living her life like a normal person.

On Wednesday, November 5, Amanda took to her Instagram Story to update fans and followers on her Ozempic journey.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds so far,” she revealed. “I’m so excited about that to be honest.”

Presumably, that puts her about halfway towards reaching her goal. However, it’s sounding like she’s moved the goalpost a bit further.

Amanda Bynes is feeling herself after shedding 20 pounds with Ozempic — and she’s not done yet! Link below for more details about her weight-loss journey! (📸: INSTAGRAM)https://t.co/9KYiXZt8Qk pic.twitter.com/icJpE2Ef7q — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) November 5, 2025

“I want to lose about 50 more pounds,” Amanda announced.

Wait, is she looking to weigh only 100 pounds? That would make her extremely small and frail, to say nothing of the toll that extreme weight loss takes on the body and of course known Ozempic side effects.

“I’m 163 now,” she revealed, making it sound as if she’s lost less weight than it had seemed.

“I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173,” Amanda explained. “So I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180.”

She continued: “And now, I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection.”

Child actress Amanda Bynes sometimes surprises people by not looking the same as she did in 2000. But a quarter of a century has passed. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Just to be clear, Ozempic is an injectable. Semaglutide does exist in a pill form, but that is under the name Rybelsus.

“So I’m really glad that I’m on the injection,” Amanda Bynes expressed to the camera.

“It’s really working for me,” she shared.

“And,” Amanda added, “I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute.”

One day, the world will have to reckon with what it has done to so many people, especially women, for them to put themselves through this. Clearly, that long night of the soul is a long way off.