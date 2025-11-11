Wendy Williams Does NOT Have Dementia, Top Neurologist Says

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Wendy Williams has had a rough couple of years.

But she received some long-overdue good news today, as a top Manhattan neurologist determined that the embattled TV personality does not have frontotemporal dementia.

Wendy was diagnosed with the neurological ailment back in 2023, and she’s been insisting ever since that she was misdiagnosed.

TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television)

News of her re-diagnosis comes courtesy of Page Six. And the ramifications are massive.

As a result of her alleged illness, Williams was placed in a treatment facility against her will.

Insiders say the controversial host began to “lose words” and “act erratically” in 2022, leading to a series of tests.

She was placed under a guardianship and eventually committed to inpatient care.

Williams has given numerous interviews in which she appeared cogent and insisted that she does not require round-the-clock medical treatment.

Wendy Williams attends Spotify x Cash Money Host Premiere of mini-documentary New Cash Order at Lightbox on February 20, 2020 in New York, New York. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Spotify)

Wendy has been aided in her fight for freedom by her second ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, who filed a $250 million lawsuit seeking to end her conservatorship.

Hunter alleged that Wendy’s conservatorship under a Sabrina Morrissey had “become a weapon, not a shield” and a tool for financial exploitation.

“[Williams is] being abused, neglected, and defrauded under the care of court-appointed guardians,” Hunter alleged.

“The guardianship … serves no therapeutic purpose, no protective function. It is punishment—pure and simple,” the court docs read.

Wendy Williams attends Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

He also claimed that his ex was being “confined against her will at one of Coterie’s assisted living facilities with restricted access to her own phone and meaningful contact with her friends and family.”

It’s unclear at this time what Wendy’s new diagnosis might mean for her future.

But while she likely has many legal hurdles ahead, this is certainly a step in the right direction.

We probably don’t need to tell you that Wendy is a highly controversial figure who has made quite a few enemies during her years in the spotlight.

But no one deserves to be locked up because of an inaccurate diagnosis, and watching Williams beg for help over the past couple of years has been truly heartbreaking.

We hope this is the beginning of a blissful new chapter in Wendy’s life.