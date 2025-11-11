Hailey Bieber Says She’s Taking Marriage “Day at a Time” With Justin Bieber

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In a single new interview, Hailey Bieber manages to come across as both hopeful and also pessimistic about the future of her marriage to Justin Bieber.

“We’re just taking it a day at a time,” the 28-year old tells GQ of her seemingly rocky relationship with the artist.

“We both feel very protective of our son and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there.

“But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber watch game three of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On the surface, this sounds logical and sensible.

However, there’s been chatter for many months that the Biebers are stuck in a toxic marriage.

There have been endless rumors that a divorce is imminent, especially in the wake of her husband sort of falling apart and even struggling (allegedly) with drug use.

If Hailey truly wants to shoot down this sort of talk, one would think she’d come across as more forceful than a generic “one day at a time” type of statement, you know?

Hailey Bieber attends 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues, in August 2024.

The spouses have since dealt with the aforementioned rumors of tension in their relationship, but an insider told Us Weekly that the two were able to “reconnect” earlier this year.

“There’s a sense of relief on both sides,” the source told this tabloid in August.

“Justin’s behavior has been more relaxed. He felt a lot of pressure hanging over him and has been in a better mental headspace these last few weeks. He is very happy there have been positive reviews of [his album Swag] and that fans like it.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

For her part, the model has had to deal with both her marriage being in the spotlight at the same time she has entered the challenging world of motherhood.

“Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult,” Bieber told Vogue for a cover story published in May.

“And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced and they’re this and they’re not happy’: It is such a mindf-ck. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live.”

All this said, Hailey is pushing through.

She wants to expand her family someday.

“I don’t think there’s anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself,” she also told GQ this week.

“But I feel much more prepared to do it again, as opposed to how not prepared I felt doing it for the first time. And I think for me personally, there’s so much unknown to it, but so much happens and so much changes and you evolve in a totally different way that you would never be able to prepare for until you do it.”