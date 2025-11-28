The Best Black Friday Deals For the Pop Culture Fanatic In Your Life

Reading Time: 4 minutes

You might still have a half-empty bowl of Halloween candy next to your front door, but ready or not, the holiday season is officially here!

Yes, it’s Black Friday, and whether you’re battling the hordes at your local big box store or navigating the Amazon with nothing but your AmEx card for protection, there are some major once-a-year deals waiting to be discovered.

Now, as a celebrity gossip site, we might not be the most obvious candidate to guide you through the retail jungle.

But if you have a pop culture lover in your life (or if you just want to treat yourself to some movie merch or a new streaming service), then you’ve come to the right place!

Adam Scott on ‘Severance’ Season 2. (Apple TV+)

Scroll on for our list of the best gift ideas for the TV, music, or movie aficionado on your gift list.

Streaming deals

Numerous streaming services are offering discounted rates for Black Friday. And while subscriptions might not be the most conventional present, they offer a new way of gifting in this post-physical media world.

Apple TV+ for $5.99/month (down from $12.99)

Pluribus, and Severance, and Slow Horses, oh my!

Yes, Apple TV+ is carrying some of the biggest shows on TV, and right now, you can subscribe for about half the usual rate.

And it’s the perfect time of year to enjoy exclusive holiday content like the 2022 Will Ferrell-Ryan Reynolds comedy Spirited!

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell attend Apple Original Film’s “Spirited” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Bundle for $29.99/month (down from $49.99)

Here’s one for all you cord-cutters out there!

If you ditched cable and you’re finding that the Netflix library isn’t offering as much quality content as those 150 channels, then the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN bundle has got you covered.

In addition to all the quality movies and series on Disney+, Hulu is the best platform for keeping you connected with all of your favorite broadcast and basic cable shows.

And for a limited time, they’re knocking 20 bucks off the monthly subscription rate.

AMC+ for $1.75/month (down from $6.99)

Sink your teeth into a deal that’ll give you access to acclaimed AMC+ original shows like Interview With the Vampire.

A scene from the AMC+ series ‘Interview With the Vampire.’ (AMC+/YouTube)

A subscription — for the low price of just $1.75 a month! — will also provide you with access to AMC’s horror streaming service Shudder.

A word of warning, however: If you’re a Mad Men fan who wants to rewatch the acclaimed ad agency drama, you might just want to wait a few days — the show will be available on HBO Max beginning in December.

Merchandise deals

Hot Topic has discounted Stranger Things gear

Hot Topic is one of several retailers offering deep discounts on merchandise for the TV lover in your life, including Stranger Things t shirts and hoodies.

Yes, you might not have a mall in your town anymore, but Hot Topic is still there for all of your pop culture merch needs.

Sadly, it seems they no longer stock a wide array of Limp Bizkit posters.

‘Stranger Things’ season 5 debuted on Netflix on November 26. (Netflix)

Homage is offering 20% off storewide

You may not be familiar with the clothing retailer Homage, but they have a massive stock of pop culture-themed swag.

And for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, they’re offering 20 percent off storewide.

From Star Wars to The Simpsons, Homage has the branded merch that’s certain to please the TV and movie obsessive in your life.

They even have gear from all of the major sports leagues to satisfy the jocks on your list.

This picture taken on June 18, 2025 shows figures of the characters Mokoko (L) and Labubu in an exhibition room at Pop Mart’s theme park Pop Land in Beijing. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

At Mashable, spend $100, get $300 off

Finally, we have a blockbuster deal at Mashable, the site that has you covered for all your Labubu needs.

If you spend $300 on Black Friday, you’ll get $100 off — and as any Labubu fan will tell you, 300 bucks goes awfully fast when you’re talking about these tiny collectibles.

So happy hunting, Black Friday warriors.

We hope you’ll find everything you’re looking for this holiday season!