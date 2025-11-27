Dua Lipa Pregnant? The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Dua Lipa pregnant?

Back in June, Dua became engaged to her actor boyfriend.

Now, fans believe that they have spotted a baby bump on the singer.

Is it true? Here’s everything that we know.

Singer Dua Lipa performs onstage during her Radical Optimism tour at Aviva Stadium on June 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Is that a baby bump?

On Sunday, November 1, Dua Lipa was out and about in New York with Callum Turner.

She and the British actor began dating in January 2024.

It was only in the summer of 2025 that they formally announced their engagement.

Dua was wearing what outlets have described as a Gen-Z aesthetic (though she is herself a Millennial), including a casual look featurin ga little denim.

Photos of the couple on their walk surfaced online, eliciting praise — and questions.

Alongside numerous compliments, one fan saw Dua Lipa and commented: “She looks pregnant.”

Other Instagram users hit the like button on that comment, seemingly echoing the opinion.

True enough, the white tee that she’s wearing is not skintight. It even seems to flow past her jeans.

This can happen when someone has a baby bump. Or just a hint of tummy.

But different fits of shirts can look like this when someone is merely mid-stride.

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner arrive for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Tailored for You,” aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Does Dua Lipa want to be a mom?

“I’d love to have kids one day,” Dua Lipa told British Vogue in summer 2025.

“But it’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time,” she acknowledged at the time.

She noted that there are obvious considerations regarding “how it would fit in with my job.”

Dua continued: “And how it would work if I went on tour.” True!

“And,” she added, “how much time out I’d have to take.”

Singer Dua Lipa performs on stage during a concert as part of the “Radical Optimism Tour” at Area Externa da Farmasi Arena on November 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Wagner Meier/Getty Images for ABA)

Dua Lipa is 30 years old. That makes her a young woman.

And she is certainly a normal age to become pregnant, though perhaps a little young among fellow Millennials for becoming a mother.

(Of course, the largest obstacle for Millennials becoming parents is economic — a barrier that does not apply to Dua with her estimated $90 million net worth)

But there are other factors. Her engagement is mere months old, she’s been in this relationship for less than two years, and she has a busy and successful career.

Dua will know when the time is right for her to have a kid. But has that time already come?

Singer Dua Lipa performs onstage at The Kia Forum on October 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA)

Is Dua Lipa pregnant?

There is no actual convincing evidence at this time that Dua Lipa is pregnant.

Shirts sometimes fit in different ways, depending upon other clothes, pose, walking patterns, weather, and other factors.

All of the most recent photos of Dua clearly show that she is not pregnant. Her abs look as flat as they did back in August.

On the one hand, it’s easy to feel horrified for the person who wrote that Dua “looks pregnant” in a random comment.

However, we’d like to note that they wrote it under a paparazzi photo — not in Dua’s own mentions.