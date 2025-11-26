Millie Bobby Brown Accused David Harbour of Harassment on ‘Stranger Things’ …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A new report claims that Millie Bobby Brown filed a complaint against Stranger Things co-star David Harbour, accusing him of bullying and harassment on set.

According to the Daily Mail, Brown filed a “lengthy complaint” about Harbour before the show began filming its fifth and final season.

The outlet claims that Netflix investigated the matter internally, but the results of that investigation are unknown.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour attend Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The situation was reportedly serious enough that Brown filmed the final season with “a personal representative” on hand to ensure that she was not subjected to any further mistreatment.

The Mail specifies that Harbour has not been accused of any sexual impropriety.

Scandal on the set of ‘Stranger Things’

“Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season,” a source tells the outlet.

“There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

The news comes on the heels of months of bad press for Harbour.

David Harbour attends the “Gonzo Girl” premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

The 50-year-old’s marriage to Lily Allen came to an end, with her accusing him of rampant infidelity.

Allen’s new album contains scathing lyrics that appear to be referring to Harbour.

Brown, meanwhile, appears to be thriving. In May of 2024, she married Jake Bongiovi, the son of music legend Jon Bob Jovi.

Earlier this year, Millie and Jake announced that they’d adopted a child.

Stranger Things began filming when Harbour was 41 and Brown was 12. In the past, he’s claimed that he feels a paternal protectiveness for his much-younger co-star.

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Netflix’s “The Electric State” Fan Screening at The Paris Theatre on March 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit,” Harbour said on a 2021 episode of Dan Patrick’s podcast.

“I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry,” he continued.

“I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with.”

Neither Harbour nor Brown has commented on the Mail‘s report. The final season of Stranger Things debuts on November 26.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.