Porsha Williams Girlfriend REVEALED: Meet Patrice McKinney!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Porsha Williams has gone Instagram official.

With her brand new GIRLFRIEND.

On Friday, November 28, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a birthday tribute to Patrick “Sway” McKinney, the founder of Encore Salon Suites in Atlanta.

“Happiest Birthday @sway_thepro Hope this year continues to bring you everything you want and more! Can’t wait to act up Saturday!” Williams captioned the post, which included the picture down below.

Porsha Williams attends CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 5, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

In one of the images Porsha posted to social media, Sway is hugging Williams from behind as the reality star throws her head back in a laugh.

In another, the pair can be seen embracing in a lovely hug as Sway plants a smooch on her girlfriend’s cheek.

In a third photo, Sway and Williams simply pose for a selfie.

Williams’ relationship is the first she’s made public since finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Simon Guobadia in June.

She filed for the official/legal split in February 2024, approximately 15 months after she married the 61-year-old Nigerian entrepreneur.

(Instagram)

During an appearance at Culture Con last month, Williams revealed that she was “talking to” two different individuals — a man and a woman — and that she’d “narrowed it down” to them both.

“He is nice, and she is nice,” she said.

Williams said she “really just wanted to make sure that these were normal people” as she entered the dating world for the first time since becoming single once again.

“What I talked about with my therapist the other day was — I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists,” Williams went on.

“And guess what narcissists do? They love bomb you, they do everything, they look perfect, they mirror you. And these people are not.”

Porsha Williams attends the “Mission Impossible â€“ The Final Reckoning” Atlanta Special Screening with Angela Bassett at Regal Atlantic Station on May 21, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Williams never came out of the closet as a bisexual.

HOWEVER, the upcoming Traitors contestant had previously hinted at not being able to “connect with other men” while stating that her dating life would look “different” after ending her relationship with Guobadia.

“When you go through a bad enough breakup, you’re like, ‘I don’t like nobody,'” Porsha told People Magazine in June.

“I was sitting there, I was like, ‘Do I like women enough? Can I get with a woman? Who can come in and fill this void?’ But I don’t yet. It’ll come.”