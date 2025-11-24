Tara Reid Explains Scary Paramedics Video: I Was Drugged!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tara Reid was rushed to the hospital over the weekend.

To those familiar with the low points of the Sharknado actress’ messed up history, the story and video of her might sound grimly inevitable.

There is a twist, however, because Tara says that she is not the one who put drugs in her system.

According to her, someone drugged her.

Actress Tara Reid attends Yolanthe Cabau’s “Free A Girl” Screening With DEADLINE at The London Hotel on July 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR / “Free A Girl”)

What happened to Tara Reid?

Early on Sunday, November 23, actress Tara Reid appeared in a harrowing video.

Someone’s camera captured a look at her on a stretcher.

Paramedics were transporting her to a nearby hospital.

According to the person who provided TMZ with the video, Tara made some eyebrow-raising statements prior to the arrival of paramedics.

You don’t know who I am. I am famous,” she allegedly proclaimed. “I’m an actress.”

#EXCLUSIVE 😳 Tara Reid claims she was drugged in a Chicago hotel then hospitalized.



Details: https://t.co/jkeTlHxP0r pic.twitter.com/7SbMq0ZiT3 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 24, 2025

Sometimes, celebrities behave in embarrassing manners in public places. Even more so than the non-famous, they are likely to end up on video.

And, yes, sometimes these moments happen while the person in question is under the influence.

However, before people start asking Tara if this is “going to ruin the tour,” we should keep in mind that not every public incident is the same.

In this case, Tara says that she may have had something to drink the night before — but that didn’t cause this.

Instead, she says, someone drugged her against her will and without her knowledge.

Actress Tara Reid attends the U.S. Premiere of “Pabrik Gula” in Los Angeles at AMC The Grove 14 on March 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Jane Owen Public Relations)

Someone DRUGGED Tara Reid?!

Speaking to TMZ, Tara Reid says that what happened was not her doing.

According to the actress, she had checked in to her hotel room late on Saturday, November 22.

She then went downstairs, looking to smoke (cigarettes) and drink.

Tara went to the bar, ordered a drink, and then stepped outside to smoke a cigarette.

She ended up sharing a cigarette with a YouTuber whom she had encountered in the lobby.

Tara Reid attends Vegan Fashion Week at California Market Center on October 09, 2023. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Eventually, Tara decided to swap to alcohol, and returned to the bar.

She found her drink with a napkin placed on top of it — emphasizing that she did not place it there.

According to Tara, she removed the napkin and drank from her glass.

That was the last thing that she remembers before waking up in the hospital. We’re talking about hours of missing memory.

Certain drugs that can cause memory loss, like GHB, only remain detectable via urine tests for a matter of hours after ingestion. It is unclear if Tara will get answers.

Tara Reid attends Cinemagic Los Angeles Film Showcase 2025 at Fairmont Miramar – Hotel & Bungalows on June 20, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for JOPR)

This can happen so quickly, so easily

Obviously, Tara Reid has a documented history with substance abuse struggles. Nearly two decades ago, she claimed the rehab had saved her life.

(She is not exactly sober these days — as her somewhat infamous nicotine dependence and the role of alcohol in this harrowing story highlight)

That does not mean that she cannot be telling the truth. Drugging someone at bars is a danger.

Even if Tara were not famous (she is), had never been a sex symbol (a quarter century ago, she truly was), she could be targeted by someone. Also, random drugging — someone spiking one or more drinks and looking to see who is clearly under the influence — happens.

Tara says that she had only one drink. Hopefully, witnesses or hotel surveillance footage can identify who may have drugged her drink. Such a person would be a danger to society.