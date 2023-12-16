In recent months, people have spotted Tom Brady flirting with Kim Kardashian and a slew of other women.

Reports say that the former athlete continues to keep his options open in the wake of his still-very-recent divorce.

Tara Reid is no stranger to romantic entanglements — or to rumors about them.

She recently revealed a casual fling that she had with the infamous athlete. These days, she adds, she’s no longer interested.

In an interview that Bustle published on Thursday, Tara Reid opened up about a casual romance that she once had with Tom Brady.

“We’d just see each other on and off,” she recalled, noting that this was in the early 2000s. That’s important, because she’s no longer digging his whole vibe.

“It was nothing serious,” Tara emphasized. “But it was fun.” One would imagine so!

As she described that time two decades ago, Tara said that she and the infamous athlete would “have fun and dance” while going out for beers.

At the time, Tara praised, “he was cool.”

These days, of course, Tara has long moved on from that entanglement. And Tom Brady no longer sparks joy.

“He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious,” Tara commented.

“He used to laugh,” she pointed out. Since then, it seems, her interest in him has deflated considerably.

“When I watch his interviews,” Tara then observed, “he’s so cocky now.”

Though Tara and Tom began hanging out in 2002, they did not confirm their fling in public at the time.

This has come up before, however. Back in 2014, Tara confirmed that the two had kissed.

“He’s pretty good-looking,” she said accurately at the time on an Australian radio show. (There was an era in pop culture where Australian radio shows were pretty consistently making big news by landing topical interviews)

Notably, Tara has had a lot of ups and downs in her relationships. She was actually in an engagement to Carson Daly until they broke up in June of 2001.

She has dated other men, from actors to athletes and DJs. Interestingly, in 2011, she claimed to have married a Bulgarian finance guy named Zachary Kehayov.

However, Tara would eventually admit that they never legally married. lso that year, she alleged that she had married Michael Lillelund — but he was the one to later deny it.

Notably, Tom Brady is currently single-ish and eager to mingle (no ish) following his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

He’s been spotted rubbing elbows with various gorgeous ladies.

But if he was for whatever reason looking to rekindle things with Tara, he should clearly look elsewhere.