Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi Announce That They’ve Adopted a Baby Girl!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

She might still be Eleven, but Millie Bobby Brown is all grown up.

In fact, the 21-year-old actress — who married Jake Biongiovi last year — is now mother to a baby girl.

The couple announced today that they’ve welcomed a child through adoption.

Millie and Jake’s joyous announcement

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,“ they wrote in a joint Instagram post.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

“And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi,” the post concluded.

It’s difficult to gauge fan reaction, as both Millie and Jake turned off comments on their posts.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

That was probably a smart idea.

Even though outsiders know nothing of the Bongiovis’ situation, a pair of very wealthy, very young people adopting a child is the sort of thing that’s likely to elicit a lot of unwelcome commentary.

We don’t know why Jake and Millie chose to adopt instead of conceiving, and frankly, it’s none of our business!

And while many observers will speculate that Millie and Jake used their wealth to “cut the line” and adopt ahead of prospective parents who have been waiting for years, we also do know if that’s true!

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of Netflix’s “The Electric State” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Millie has been subjected to pregnancy speculation for over a year now. The last thing she needs is a bunch of strangers spoiling this joyous time in her life by spreading rumors and taking wild guesses about her circumstances.

So the best thing anyone can do now is congratulate these two on this exciting new chapter in their lives!

We’re sure they’ll make wonderful parents!

Millie and Jake met on Instagram in 2023, a situation she spoke about in an interview with The Sunday Times (via US Weekly).

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

“I was interested in him and wanted to know more,” she said.

“As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side.”

In other MBB news, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to drop on Netflix in November.

Needless to say, this is a time of tremendous change for Millie! Thankfully, she seems up for the challenge!

Our sincere congratulations go out to Millie and Jake!