Ethan Browne Cause of Death: Son of Singer Jackson Browne Was 52

We have sad news to report from the world of music today:

Ethan Browne — the actor and model who was the son of rock legend Jackson Browne — has passed away at the age of 52.

News of Ethan’s death comes courtesy of a statement posted to his father’s social media accounts:

Ethan Browne attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star on August 18, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK Logie Awards)

Jackson Browne shares heartbreaking news with fans

“It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” the statement read (via People).

“We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment.”

No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

Ethan Browne attends the Australian premiere of “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” for the Sydney Film Festival closing night at State Theatre on June 18, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Ronson appeared in multiple films, and as a model, he posed for designers like Isaac Mizrahi.

He was a well-known figure in Los Angeles, and he merited multiple mentions in Mark Ronson’s recent memoir.

The producer and musician described Ethan as “the real deal — with an angular face and soulful gaze that seemed to reveal his deepest truths, even from a glossy page.”

Jackson enjoyed a close relationship with his eldest son and often spoke highly of him in interviews.

Jackson Browne attends the Music Will 2025 Benefit at Gotham Hall on April 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“I only had two things that I hoped I could fit together: being a songwriter and a father,” he told Route magazine in 2021.

“And I looked at it like this, if I have to only be a father, I hope I’ll know it, and just do that. “

In 2023, Jackson praised Ethan’s parenting skills in an interview with Tru Rock magazine.

“Ethan is a great father. He’s a great son, a great man,” Browne said.

“I love seeing him with his kids. When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud. It makes me feel I’ve done something really right in my life.”

Our thoughts go out to Ethan Browne’s loved ones at this enormously difficult time.