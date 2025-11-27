Keanu Reeves Divorced? His Relationship History, Explained

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Is Keanu Reeves married, divorced, or something else?

The legendarily polite and handsome actor has been a heartthrob for decades.

Is it possible to have a wife without a ceremony, or a former wife without a divorce?

Keanu has led a complex love life. Here’s a look and an explanation.

Beloved actor Keanu Reeves attends the “From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina” world premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on May 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Keanu Reeves and Jill Schoelen filmed Babes in Toyland together.

According to rumor, they dated for nearly three years. However, they never publicly confirmed this.

In 1989, they allegedly split.

This was when Jill began dating Brad Pitt, who was, at the time, at his hottest and also not quite the household name that he would be in just a few years.

Similarly, this was before Keanu catapulted to fame in the ’90s.

Sofia Coppola and Keanu Reeves celebrate The House of Suntory 100 Year Anniversary Global Event and â€œSuntory Timeâ€ Tribute Premiere on May 23, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for House of Suntory)

The daughter of Francis Ford Coppola is probably one of (but not the) most recognizable names on the list of Keanu’s entanglements.

In 1992, he starred as Jonathan Harker in Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

(It was, to be blunt, not his best performance as an actor, but the classic film is largely faithful to the book — and he looks great every moment that he’s on screen)

Meeting Sofia was easy. He starred in the film, and her father directed. They dated briefly, splitting in 1992.

That film would end up being significant in another of Keanu’s relationships, though this one was very different.

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves attend a photo call for Regatta’s “Destination Wedding” at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Are Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder ‘husband’ and ‘wife’ in real life?

In Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder were co-stars. Their characters were Jonathan and Mina, lovers — until Count Dracula arrives in England, determined to tear them apart.

Their characters do (spoiler alert!) marry during the film.

As we have previously reported, Winona has noted that an actual Romanian priest performed the marriage ceremony. “So,” she has said, “I think we’re married.”

Generally speaking, it takes more than that for a legal or religious marriage. But that hasn’t stopped the two from calling each other “husband” and “wife” for over 30 years, now.

So, though Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder never divorced and didn’t really marry, they arguably did the next best thing. Without ever actually dating or otherwise being romantically involved.

Actor Keanu Reeves attends the Rare Birds by Amanda De Cadenet party at the Staley Wise Gallery September 15, 2005. (Photo Credit: Donald Bowers/Getty Images)

What happened with Amanda de Cadenet?

’90s personality Amanda de Cadenet wrote about Keanu in her 2017 book, It’s Messy: Essays on Boys, Boobs, and Badass Women.

Amanda recalled meeting Keanu when she “was two months pregnant, 19 years old, and married to another man.”

That man would be John Taylor of Duran Duran.

“I remember thinking, ‘I wonder how many pregnant women have affairs?’ I was surprised by my strong attraction to a man I had just met.”

Nothing came of her attraction at the time. In fact, she praised Keanu for his “hardcore ethics.” She did write that they would later go on a date in 1997, after her divorce.

Actor Keanu Reeves attends the Japan premiere of ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ at Roppongi Hills on June 13, 2017. (Photo Credit: Christopher Jue/Getty Images)

Jennifer Syme and Keanu Reeves began dating in 1999

Soon after Keanu Reeves and Jennifer Syme began dating, they revealed that they were expecting their first child.

Unfortunately, theirs is a story doubly filled with tragedy.

In January of 2000, their daughter, Ava, was a stillbirth. Their mutual grief was too much, and they broke off their relationship — albeit on good terms.

On April 1, 2001, Keanu and Jennifer met up for lunch. The very next day, she lost control of her vehicle and died in a tragic accident.

Keanu publicly mourned her. She is buried next to Ava.

Actress Claire Forlani attends “Cruel Intentions” Los Angeles red carpet premiere at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on November 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Was he ever engaged to Claire Forlani?

From 2004 to 2006, Keanu and Claire Forlani reportedly dated.

This was not his most public relationship.

By 2006, things had broken off — something that the world learned after engagement rumors began to circulate.

Keanu debunked those rumors, affirming that the two were “good friends” at the time.

There are worse ways to refer to an ex.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attend Lionsgate’s “Good Fortune” New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 13, 2025. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Keanu Reeves’ most recent entanglement has been Alexandra Grant

To be clear, neither Keanu Reeves nor Alexandra Grant have exactly jumped forward to publicize the relationship.

They have held hands in public. They have collaborated on projects dating back to at least 2011. They even founded a publishing house together.

There were claims in 2019 that they began dating that year. Only after these reports did Keanu and Alexandra seem to open up, while still remaining private.

As recently as 2022, the two walked around New York hand-in-hand. And in 2025, they’re still publicly locking lips.

Keanu’s love life has been complex, with serious ups and downs. It’s wonderful to see such a kind man be so happy.