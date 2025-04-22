Mia Thornton Stuns Bravoverse, Confirms Departure from Real Housewives of Potomac

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mia Thornton has an announcement to make.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star confirmed late on April 21 that she’s leaving the Bravo franchise ahead of season 10.

Mia Thornton attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Reception at JW Marriott LA Live on February 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

“With every new season comes a new beginning and I have some news to share,” Thornton shared with fans in an April 21 Instagram post, adding:

“My family and I have made the decision to relocate to Atlanta, and with that, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac next season.

The 40-year-old has been a major part of this reality show from seasons six to nine.

“The past four seasons have been an unforgettable journey one filled with growth, lessons, and so many incredible memories,” she continued.

“I want to thank Truly Original, Bravo, NBCUniversal, and Andy Cohen for believing in me and giving me the space to share my story. To my castmates: thank you for the laughs, the lessons, and the unforgettable moments.

“And to the amazing fans, your love and support has meant everything to me. I’ll always carry that with me.”

(Bravo)

As for what’s next?

Thornton did tease new projects on the horizon after relocating homes.

“This next chapter is already full of exciting opportunities, and I can’t wait to take you all along for the ride,” she concluded.

“Big things are coming… ‘I don’t just make headlines — I make History. Atlanta, brace yourself. The empire has expanded. #LegacyInTheMaking.”

Unlike a few other Bravo personalities who have an issue these days with the network and/or Andy Cohen, the producer made it clear last night there’s no bad blood surrounding the departure.

“Bravo to YOU,” he commented on Mia’s post.

(Bravo)

As fans likely recall, Thornton left the Season 9 reunion mid-taping after her colleagues put her on the spot over discussing her divorce from estranged husband Gordon Thornton.

On camera in front of their young kids Jeremiah, 10, and Juliana, 8, no less.

It’s also worth noting that Karen Huger will also likely be missing Season 10 after she reported to jail in February to serve her one-year sentence after being found guilty of driving under the influence following a March 2024 car crash and DUI arrest.

While producers has yet to officially announce the program’s upcoming cast, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart are expected to return in at least some capacity.