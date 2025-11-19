Ariana Grande May Be Done with Music. FOREVER.

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you may very well know at this point, Ariana Grande is starring in a certain movie franchise.

Critics are simply gushing over her role in Wicked: For Good, which comes out on November 21.

With so many accolades pouring in, and with the movie industry calling her name, many out there have been wondering: Will Ariana Grande ever return to music?

Ariana Grande attends as Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

The short answer is yes. Grande is about to embark her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

But the superstar appeared this past Tuesday on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, reflecting on what the next decade of her life could look like.

And whether or not it will include acting, making music or both.

“I think the last 10 to 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up,” the 32-year old said.

Ariana Grande attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Added the artist in reference to the aforementioned tour:

“I don’t want to say any definitive things. I do know that I’m very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time.”

Because this might be her last time performing on a stage in front of fans, Grande does at least plan to give it all she has to give.

“It’s going to be beautiful and I’m so grateful that — I think that’s why I’m doing it because I’m like, ‘One last hurrah.’ For now,” she told Poehler.

Ariana Grande attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

When Poehler, 54, asked about the trajectory of her career, Grande said she feels “a lot more connected to myself and my art” since she started expanding outside of pop music.

“I spent so much time only doing pop music — but I grew up as a girl who loved musical theater and comedy. So I think the thing that will be best for my soul and also my art and for what I’m giving to myself to, is if I’m chasing things that feel very right in the moment,” she said.

It sure sounds like Grande (who was recently attacked by a crazed fan) plans to focus on the big screen for awhile.

“Even if it’s mundane it needs to be something different. I am doing a movie right now because it’s a role that I read the script and I love it and it’s funny and I love the cast and I’m so excited,” Grande, who’s starring in Wicked: For Good and the upcoming Focker In-Law, added.

“Then I’m doing a small stint of shows next year because that is something that authentically sounded good to me.”

Concluded the beloved celebrity:

“I think following those authentic impulses feels like a really good idea.”