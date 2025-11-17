Meri Brown Rails Against Alleged NDA: Kody Wanted Me to Sign!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The latest episode of Sister Wives took viewers way back on Sunday night.

Earlier this year — like, much earlier, way back in the spring — the Browns were in a rather heated position of trying to sell Coyote Pass… the property they bought in 2018 in Flagstaff and yet never developed in any way at all.

At the time this episode was filmed, the land was split into separate parcels, all owned by separate members of the family.

(Since then, Coyote Pass has been sold.)

(TLC)

“I think the issue was getting our names put on the appropriate pieces of properties,” Meri explained during the Nov. 16 episode of the TLC reality series. “There was a lot of conversation surrounding that and I don’t know why it couldn’t just be signed on.”

Her ex-spouse went ahead and offered up one theory.

Ahead of the April sale, you see, “we got a written offer,” Kody said on air. “But we were still in the middle of the paperwork to reassign all the property to make the four of us equal owners.”

Signing on the dotted line slowed down “significantly” the 56-year-old added, because “there was too much to agree on, and we were going back and forth through lawyers.”

Kody Brown has gone from four wives to one. (TLC)

Meri clearly had objections to this argument, but told the camera that she couldn’t really elaborate.

“He’s putting the whole f-cking thing on me that I slowed it down, that I’m the problem,” she said angrily.

“But it had to do with the fact that they were trying to get me to sign a confidentiality agreement that I was not willing to agree to. Why do you want me to sign a confidentiality agreement? Why are you trying to silence me?”

This is the first we’ve heard of any Sister Wives cast member being asked to sign an NDA.

And while Kody remained mum on the topic of a non-disclosure agreement, he did acknowledge there was some side chatter between him and second wife Janelle.

(TLC)

“After we took the offer, Janelle was worried about losing the buyer,” he outlined. “And so Janelle’s, like, pushing me to either comply completely with what Meri’s wishes were or force the sale. I got in this place where I was, like, backdoor deal almost with Janelle.”

It was a complex issue, to be fair, which makes sense when so many parties are involved.

“Kody said, ‘Well, I could sell it without Meri’s consent,'” Janelle recounted. “And I’m like, ‘Well, you could.’ Which, he could. He could sell it.”

Thankfully, it didn’t come to this.

But Meri said on this episode that the possibility shattered her faith, self-confidence and pretty much everything else.

“It f–king breaks my heart that it has come to this,” she shared. “I didn’t think that these people would try to do this to me. Like, was there not any parts of us that were human?”

(TLC)

In the end, everyone made out okay in the sale of Coyote Pass.

Back when this was filmed, though, the challenges of the arrangement seemed to have ruined relationships for good.

“I feel like if Robyn and I were to have a friendship again, it would have to start at the very beginning,” Meri said at one point.

“Because she is loyal to Kody, as she should be. I am not. And we’d have to have some really hard conversations. There’s not trust with me and Robyn. There’s not.”