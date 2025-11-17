Stefon Diggs Sues Sexual Assault Accuser Christopher Blake Griffith

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been an eventful month in the life of New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Just last week, Diggs and girlfriend Cardi B welcomed their first child together.

And now, Diggs is embroiled in some new legal drama stemming from accusations made by influencer Christopher Blake Griffith over the summer.

Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

As we previously reported, Griffith claims he was sexually assaulted by Diggs.

The internet celebrity alleges that Diggs drugged and molested him during a party that took place at the NFL star’s Maryland home in May of 2023.

Stefon Diggs claps back at Christopher Blake Griffith’s sexual assault allegation

Now, Diggs has clapped back by filing a lawsuit in which he accuses Griffith of defamation of character.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Diggs describes Griffith as a “would-be social media influencer.”

Stefon Diggs attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Diggs acknowledges that he and Griffith hit up a local club after a charity basketball game in Washington, D.C., and later returned to Diggs’ home.

But the NFL receiver says he then went to his bedroom, while his assistant asked Griffith to leave. And that, according to Stefon Diggs, was the end of the night.

Griffiths’ lawyer, Jake Lebowitz of Posey Lebowitz PLLC, denied Diggs’ “fabricated” claims.

“Mr. Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs’ high-priced New York Lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs’ unwanted sexual advances and his brother’s violent attacks,” Lebowitz told the New York Post.

Cardi B slams Stefon Diggs’ accuser

NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Never one to back down from a fight, Cardi B has entered the fray on her baby daddy’s behalf.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, she refuted Griffith’s claims and accused him of trying to steal from Diggs on the night in question (as well as boxer Gervonta Davis)

“Chris lied because he was stealing and got caught… there’s receipts for that. He lied on Gervonta Davis too and changed the story 1000 times,” Cardi wrote, according to Vibe.

“Not only will we defend against these false allegations but our counterclaims for sexual battery will be filed shortly,” the attorney added.

Diggs is also a dad to daughters Nova and Charliee, whom he shares with two different women.

He has yet to speak publicly about the allegations, and he has not faced any sort of disciplinary action either from the Patriots or the NFL.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.