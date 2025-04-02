Coyote Pass Peace Accord: Kody Brown Settles Land Dispute with Ex-Sister Wives

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There’s peace at last between Kody Brown and his former sister wives.

At least when it comes to any potential legal battles.

As fans of this reality series know well, there’s long been a dispute over the status of Coyote Pass… a piece of land in Arizona that Kody purchased for $820,000 in 2018.

The idea was to build some sort of compound on this property for himself and spouses Robyn, Christine, Janelle and Meri.

Janelle Brown looks very disturbed in this photo. (TLC)

Nothing has come of the planned project since, however, while three of the four aforementioned women have walked away from their polygamous husband since that time.

Of late, both Janelle and Meri have threatened lawsuits against Kody when it comes to Coyote pass, as the women aim to ensure that they see some money from any future sale.

Based on court records obtained by The U.S. Sun, however, these concerns have appeared to have been assuaged.

This outlet reports that two of the five parcels of land Kody purchased seven years ago were transferred from grantors Kody and Robyn to grantees Kody, Robyn, Janelle and Meri on March 26… meaning the property is now in all four of their names.

“As long as that property remains a source of contention, I can’t fully move on,” Janelle says a new preview for the back half of Sister Wives Season 19… prior to Meri opening up to her former sister wife about her own feelings on the topic.

“Janelle, I’m so mad,” Meri states. “I’m gonna have to get some lawyers involved.”

Meri Brown seems very happy to have left Kody behind. (TLC)

These scenes were filmed months ago, it’s important to note.

Those documents published in part by The Sun read of the two parcels, “Kody Winn Brown and Robyn Alice Brown, Husband and Wife, as Community Property with Right of Survivorship, as to an undivided 50% interest.

“Janelle Brown, an Unmarried Woman, as to an undivided 25% interest and Meri Caroline Brown, An Unmarried Woman, as to an undivided 25% interest the following real properties.”

As for the third parcel, Kody and Janelle are listed as the grantors transferring the land in Janelle and Meri’s names in the amount of $10.

Janelle Brown, An Unmarried Woman, as to an undivided 50% interest and Meri Caroline Brown, An Unmarried Woman, as to an undivided 50% interest.

The final parcel remains in just Kody and Robyn’s name; the two remain legally married.

Kody Brown is interviewed here by TLC. (TLC)

The U.S. Sun previously reported Christine signed over the parcel in her name to Kody and Robyn Back July 28, 2022, Christine signed over her parcel of land to Kody and Robyn for just $10.

She’s married at this point to David Woolley and just wants to move on with her life.

(We must note, though, that Christine is suing Kody for a very different reason.)

Kody never started construction of any kind on Coyote Pass and it looks like the plan now is just to sell the whole thing to the highest bidder.

“It’s come to the point where the family is not going to live here. Robyn was the last to give up on the dream. But she’s finally consented, ‘Yeah let’s go ahead and sell,'” Kody says in a trailer for upcoming episodes, adding:

“I paid for the entire lot myself. When I sell, I’m going to divide the money four ways. My wife, me and the two exes. I think they’re worried whether I’m going to be fair or not, because divorce takes away the trust. But I will.”