Meghan Markle Actually Books Brand New Acting Role!!!

She’s coming back, folks.

After taking eight years off from acting — in order to, you know, become a member of The Royal Family — Meghan Markle will soon be making her return to the big screen.

According to Variety and other outlets, Markle will have a cameo role in the feature Close Personal Friends.

We don’t know a ton about the film, except that Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, Brie Larson and Henry Golding are starring in the comedy that is currently shooting around Los Angeles.

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Markle will reportedly play herself in the movie.

“Meghan was on the set today,” an insider told People Magazine on Wednesday. “She has a small part. She seemed very relaxed and happy. She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth.”

The mother is two is best known for having played the character of Rachel on Suits. She also had roles in Fringe and Remember Me, along with Horrible Bosses.

More recently, Markle has been seen on the small screen via her docuseries With Love, Meghan. Most critics absolutely hated it and the ratings have plummeted for Season 2.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

“This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She has been swamped with offers but this one felt right,” a source told The Sun this week, adding:

“It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set. Everyone involved is super-excited, and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement.”

The Duke of Sussex? He’s apparently on board.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

“Prince Harry is, of course, really supportive and quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy,” this same Sun source says.

That’s very kind and fair and what a husband should feel, of course.

It’s been a challenge for his spouse of late, however. Heck, even when Meghan Markle just tries to find joy in cheering on her favorite baseball team?

She takes major flak for it.