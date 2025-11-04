Christine Brown: I’ve Been Betrayed by Robyn!!!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christine Brown is not holding back.

On this past Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Christine broke down the basis for why she cut ties with Robyn Brown before she even walked away from Kody in late 2021.

She did so while talking to husband David Woolley.

(TLC)

“I feel betrayed by Robyn. Just betrayed,” the 53-year old said when asked where she stands with her former sister wives. “I felt like I could never really trust her, ever.”

This is not exactly a bombshell from Robyn to anyone who has been paying attention to the aforementioned TLC series.

Christine has never been shy about where she stands with Robyn. The two simply do not talk at this point and were never really close.

“There’s things I confided in her, and then she would tell Kody and I’d get in trouble. I couldn’t trust her,” Christine added on air on November 2.

Christine Brown finds something funny on Sister Wives. (TLC)

During a subsequent confessional, Christine expanded on her issues with Robyn… nearly four years after she and Kody called their spiritual union quits in November 2021.

“There [were] just a couple times where I trusted her and I would tell her things that I thought were in confidence, and then I’d get in trouble for them and Kody would get mad,” Christine went on. “I can’t trust her. So, I stopped confiding in her.”

Robyn, for her part, acknowledged that telling Kody about her and Christine’s conversations didn’t exactly bode well for their friendship — but alleged she was just doing what she thought was moral and right.

“Christine would say to me, ‘I wish Kody would know this. I wish Kody would understand this. I’m struggling with this,’” Robyn recalled on this same episode.

“Me being kind of a naive fool, I thought I could help, but I should have just stayed out of it completely.”

Christine Brown is all smiles in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

Earlier this year, Christine trashed both Kody and Robyn.

“I felt like Robyn had a better couch. I felt like she had better dishes and better decorations and like so many things,” the reality star said in April of how strongly Kody favored his only legal spouse.

The subject came up as Christine and husband David Woolley were driving to North Carolina to help former sister wife Janelle Brown move.

“I feel stronger, more independent now than I ever did before because you’re so supportive. There’s no 50/50,” she said to her soulmate.

Kody Brown is a polarizing reality TV personality. (TLC)

Kody, meanwhile, saw Robyn’s previous actions as a way to help the family.

“I think it’s really common that Robyn was always advocating for all [the women] — Christine and all my other wives. She wanted all those relationships to be good,” he claimed.

When it comes to her relationship with Robyn, Christine made it clear to her Woolley that she has no interest in rebuilding anything. Nothing at all, folks.

“I’m not going to have a friendship with people who are going to do me harm and who are going to do others harm that I love,” she said simply.